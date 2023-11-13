OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Global Entrepreneurship Week:

"Today, we mark the beginning of Global Entrepreneurship Week, a time to celebrate entrepreneurs' creativity, drive, and innovation, here in Canada and around the world.

"Entrepreneurs are problem solvers. They demonstrate great adaptability and resilience when faced with hurdles such as supply chain issues, affordability challenges, and global economic instability, and seize opportunities to redefine how we do business. From the community members running our favourite local businesses to the visionaries fostering trade links between nations, entrepreneurs create good jobs, drive new ideas forward, and boost the global economy.

"The Government of Canada is working to remove barriers so that entrepreneurship can continue to thrive. With the support we provide to organizations such as Futurpreneur Canada, and federal initiatives including the Black Entrepreneurship Program, the Women Entrepreneurship Strategy, the Aboriginal Entrepreneurship Program, and the 2SLGBTQI+ Entrepreneurship Program, we are working to ensure that under-represented groups have equitable access to the opportunities and resources they need to succeed in business. In October, we announced $2.7 million in funding to the École des entrepreneurs du Québec FAIR­·E project to help provide learning programs to support women in their entrepreneurial endeavours. And we recently committed up to $25 million through Canada's Venture Capital Catalyst Initiative to help advance diversity, equity, and inclusion in the Canadian venture capital ecosystem, enhancing access to capital for diverse fund managers and entrepreneurs to help businesses scale and grow.

"As Canada continues to welcome talent from around the world, we remain committed to supporting newcomer entrepreneurs as they build and grow their businesses here. This summer, we announced over $3 million in funding for the Toronto Business Development Centre to support 100 newcomer entrepreneurs and create 200 jobs in Ontario.

"This week, we recommit ourselves to supporting a flourishing entrepreneurial culture in Canada and working to ensure that everyone, no matter their background, has a chance to realize their vision. On behalf of the Government of Canada, I thank all entrepreneurs for the role they play in building a better and more prosperous future for everyone."

