OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Emancipation Day:

"On Emancipation Day, people around the world gather to recognize the incredible courage, determination, and resilience of Black communities who fought – and continue to fight – for freedom and justice.

"The enslavement of people of African descent, who were stripped of their basic human rights, remains a dark chapter in Canadian history. On this day in 1834, the Slavery Abolition Act came into effect across the British Empire and laid a pathway to the liberation of over 800,000 enslaved Africans and their descendants in parts of the Caribbean, Africa, South America, and Canada. The Act confirmed Canada as a free territory for enslaved people, including African Americans, and thousands made their way here to find freedom. Despite this historic and meaningful progress, many people of African descent living in Canada continue to feel the lasting impacts of slavery, such as intergenerational trauma and ongoing racism, to this day.

"That's why the federal government is strengthening our leadership in the fight against racism and systemic discrimination. With Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy 2024-2028, we are making Canada fairer and more inclusive – from employment, justice, and law enforcement to housing, health care, and immigration. On Junev 14, a report of the external Steering Group for Canada's Black Justice Strategy was released, with 114 recommendations to address the anti-Black racism and systemic discrimination that has led to the overrepresentation of Black people in the criminal justice system. This report makes sure that Canada's Black Justice Strategy reflects the diverse history, backgrounds, and regional realities of Black communities.

"Earlier this year, we also announced the extension of our efforts to advance anti-racism in Canada using the framework of the United Nations (UN) International Decade for People of African Descent. This extension will support Black communities and strengthen their leadership in business, social justice, and across Canada.

"Since endorsing the UN Decade in 2018, we have committed up to $872 million to Black-focused initiatives – from racial justice to entrepreneurship to economic dignity. Through the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative, we have invested in more than 2,300 projects to grow charities and non-profit organizations, for Black Canadians, by Black Canadians. Last year, we selected the Foundation for Black Communities to manage the Black-led Philanthropic Endowment Fund. The Fund will provide long-term, sustainable funding to charities and non-profit organizations fighting anti-Black racism and improving social and economic well-being in predominantly Black communities. With the Black Entrepreneurship Program, we are helping thousands of Black Canadian business owners and entrepreneurs start up, scale up, and succeed.

"Today, on Emancipation Day, I encourage everyone to reflect on the history of slavery and anti-Black racism in Canada, as well as its intergenerational impacts on people of African descent. Together, we can – and will – build a fairer, more inclusive country for everyone."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]