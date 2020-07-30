OTTAWA, ON, July 30, 2020 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Eid al-Adha:

"Today, Muslims in Canada and around the world will mark the end of the Hajj, the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, and celebrate Eid al-Adha.

"Eid al-Adha is one of the most important Muslim holidays and a time to reflect on the lessons of sacrifice and the values of service, compassion, and charity.

"On this important occasion, Muslims usually gather with families and loved ones to pray, share festive meals, provide food to those in need, and give thanks for the blessings in life. This year, as we continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and follow health guidelines to keep each other and our communities safe, celebrations will look different – especially for those who were unable to participate in the pilgrimage.

"However, the values at the heart of Eid al-Adha have never been more important. Whether it is supporting a local charity, being there for neighbours, or helping those who are more vulnerable, Muslim Canadians continue to show us what it means to serve our community.

"Today, we recognize that service and the many contributions that Muslim Canadians have made, and continue to make, to our communities and to our country.

"On behalf of our family, Sophie and I wish all those celebrating a happy Eid al-Adha.

"Eid Mubarak!"

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

