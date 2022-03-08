OTTAWA, ON, March 8, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, and Annie Koutrakis, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport, issued this statement today to mark International Women's Day:

"International Women's Day is a chance to celebrate the achievements of women, while reflecting on ways we can continue to work toward gender equality.

"This year's theme, 'Women inspiring women,' celebrates the women who inspire us by showing leadership in their respective fields. We are proud that in Canada, women have the freedom to study and lead in the field of their choice, care for their family, and openly express their identity and beliefs.

"In Canada's transportation sector, we continue to prioritize diversity, inclusion and representation. However, there are still too few women in roles such as pilots, mariners and truckers. While the number of women in the marine sector is increasing, they only hold 2 per cent of in-demand jobs in this field. In the commercial trucking sector–an area where labour shortages are putting pressure on our supply chain–only 3.5 per cent of truck drivers are women. And while more than 42 per cent of workers in the aviation sector are women, only 7 per cent are pilots. We know there is work to do to advance gender equality and support women to achieve in their professional and personal endeavors.

"There are many incredible trailblazers in this sector who are inspiring others. Individuals like Vicki Gruber, the first woman Harbour Master in the Port of Hamilton's 109-year history. As well, Order of Canada appointee Mary Ruth Brooks, who is a Professor Emerita at Dalhousie University. Her renowned research in marine transportation, performance and supply chain management is inspiring others in this important field. Captain Judy Cameron is another Order of Canada appointee and was the first female pilot hired by Air Canada. Her groundbreaking career in aviation has inspired countless women and girls to follow in her footsteps.

"As the economy recovers from the pandemic and as we focus on a more equitable future, the full and equal participation of women in the transportation sector is essential to our success.

"Women are inspiring women to bring down barriers. This is good for industry and good for our communities. We thank all the leaders who have paved the way for other women and look forward to seeing gender equality grow in the transportation sector and beyond."

