Statement by the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development on International Development Week

GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - This week marks the 30th anniversary of International Development Week and this year's theme "Go for the Goals" is all about collaboration and making progress towards the United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Canada remains committed to working with its national and international partners to build a more peaceful, inclusive, and prosperous world for generations to come.

The 2030 Agenda is a call to action. At its core are 17 global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and a commitment to leave no one behind. These goals recognize that ending poverty must go hand in hand with strategies that improve health and education, reduce inequality and spur economic growth – all while tackling climate and working to protect and preserve the environment.

Canada is continuing to make good progress in implementing the 2030 Agenda both at home and abroad. Many of our current priorities, such as growing and strengthening Canada's middle class, reducing poverty, reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples, advancing gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls, and ensuring access to justice for all Canadians, support Canada's progress towards the 2030 Agenda and its overarching goals.

Canadians can be proud of the progress we have made – but there is more to do. Our responsibility is to improve the lives of all, especially marginalized and vulnerable groups such as women, Indigenous peoples, visible minorities, newcomers, people with disabilities and LGBTQ2 communities. For too long, these groups have faced barriers that hold them back. We are working hard to ensure that everyone can contribute to and share, Canada's economic, social and environmental prosperity.

With a decade left until 2030, I would like to take this opportunity to encourage all Canadians to "Go for the Goals", and work together to shape a better more equal and sustainable future for everyone.

