Statement by the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour

GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, issued the following statement regarding the collective bargaining negotiations between Canada National Railway Co. (CN Rail) and the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference:

"Following months of negotiations, CN Rail and the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference have been unable to reach new collective agreements and a work stoppage has begun.

The Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, and I urge both parties to continue their negotiations. The Government of Canada understands the importance of the rail industry and its workers to the Canadian economy. While we are concerned about the impact of a work stoppage on Canadians, we remain hopeful they will reach an agreement.

The Government of Canada supports and has faith in the collective bargaining process. The Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service has been working closely with the parties since June and remains available to assist them.

We are monitoring the situation closely."

