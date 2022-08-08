Statement by Minister Pascale St-Onge on the Closing Ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Hollie Naughton was named Team Canada flagbearer for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Canadians are inspired after Team Canada's performance at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. Each athlete and team official should be proud of their accomplishments as they return home.

On behalf of the Government of Canada, I'd like to congratulate Hollie Naughton, who was named flagbearer for the Closing Ceremony. She showed her grit, talent and hard work alongside her Team Canada teammates.

Hollie Naughton's incredible accomplishments in squash earned her a silver medal, becoming the first Canadian woman ever to medal in the sport of squash at the Commonwealth Games. She has added to our country's proud sporting history.

Showcasing the largest para-sport program and featuring more medal events for women than ever before, the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games were the most inclusive Games to date. These Games may be ending, but the memories will live on for years to come.

Thank you to all the incredible athletes who continue to show us that we can achieve our dreams. To everyone who supported them on their journey—the chefs de mission, coaches, families and friends—thank you!

Again, congratulations Team Canada. You've made us proud!

