OTTAWA, ON, May 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, issued the following statement on the election of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV:

"I join Catholics in Canada and around the world in congratulating Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost on his election as Pope. The white smoke rising above the Sistine Chapel signals the beginning of a new papacy – a moment of renewal, hope, and unity for more than a billion faithful worldwide. This is a historic moment for the Catholic community and for all those who look to the Vatican for guidance.

"Canadians offer best wishes to His Holiness Pope Leo XIV as he begins his papacy. At a time of profound global challenges, may his pontificate be marked by wisdom, discernment, a deep commitment to common good, and dignity of all.

"Canada looks forward to working with His Holiness to build a world guided by solidarity, justice, and sustainability."

