Thirteen national-level organizations are receiving funding through the Community Sport for All Initiative

TORONTO, March 21, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to building stronger, healthier communities across the country. The transformative power of sport plays an important role in achieving this goal.

Today, Parliamentary Secretary Adam van Koeverden announced an investment of $10.5 million over two years to 13 national-level organizations through the Community Sport for All Initiative. The funding will support local initiatives that remove barriers to participation in sport, specifically for underrepresented groups such as Black, Indigenous and racialized communities, persons with disabilities, 2SLGBTQI+ people, persons with low incomes, seniors and newcomers.

The announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Culture and Identity, Parks Canada and Quebec Lieutenant, during a visit to the Toronto Metropolitan University's Mattamy Athletic Centre. Parliamentary Secretary van Koeverden heard about the work of organizations that are receiving funding to help create opportunities for everyone to participate in sport.

The role of the national-level recipients is to disburse funding to community-level organizations through an open call for applications.

Quotes

"Sport plays an important role in building self-esteem and leadership skills, which allow people to grow and thrive physically, emotionally and socially. This is why everyone deserves the opportunity to participate in sport and physical activity."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Culture and Identity, Parks Canada and Quebec Lieutenant

"Sport is the best vehicle for a happier, healthier, stronger, safer and more resilient Canada. Also, nothing makes us prouder than celebrating a big win from Team Canada, or enjoying our beautiful outdoors. The Government of Canada is pleased to support organizations that help make sure that sport continues to be inclusive and accessible, so that every Canadian can enjoy all the benefits of being active."

—Adam van Koeverden, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and to the Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

"For 20 years, Jumpstart has been dedicated to driving meaningful change and opportunity for Canadian kids through the power of sport and play. Today, guided by the invaluable insights and needs of young Canadians, we continue to expand our work to ensure more young people have access to the boundless benefits of sport and recreation. Bolstered by the generous support from the Government of Canada through the Community Sport for All Initiative, Jumpstart can continue to make a difference in the lives of kids coast to coast and help build a safe, accessible and inclusive sports landscape in Canada."

—Marco Di Buono, President, Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities

Quick Facts

The Community Sport for All Initiative supports national-level organizations that ensure local organized sport opportunities are available by removing barriers to underrepresented groups.

Budget 2024 provided $15 million over two years for the Community Sport for All Initiative, which includes $5 million in 2024–25 and $10 million in 2025–26. A total of $4.5 million remains to be invested in additional projects for 2025–26.

At least 20 percent of the overall Community Sport for All Initiative budget is allocated to activities for persons with a disability.

The funded projects are guided by the following principles:

Affordable: Projects will be delivered with minimal to no cost to participants.

Projects will be delivered with minimal to no cost to participants. Results-oriented: Projects will be delivered in such a way as to increase participation and retention of underrepresented communities and, ultimately, drive behavioural change.

Projects will be delivered in such a way as to increase participation and retention of underrepresented communities and, ultimately, drive behavioural change. Focused on organized sport: While other activities may be included (such as movement and skills development), the primary activity must be organized sport and must adhere to safe sport practices.

While other activities may be included (such as movement and skills development), the primary activity must be organized sport and must adhere to safe sport practices. Green: Projects should produce minimal or positive environmental impact.

Projects should produce minimal or positive environmental impact. Accessible: Projects must be tailored to the needs of one or more of the underrepresented groups but can be open to all and should allow for a wide range of athletic ability.

Projects must be tailored to the needs of one or more of the underrepresented groups but can be open to all and should allow for a wide range of athletic ability. Available: Projects should be focused on underserved communities and achieve regional diversity.

As the largest single investor in Canada's amateur sport system, the Government of Canada is proud to support Canadian athletes, the national and multisport organizations that support them, and initiatives to host international sporting events.

Associated Links

Community Sport for All Initiative

Budget 2024: Community Sports for Everyone

Data Tables

National-level organizations funded 2024–2026 Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities $2,500,000 ParticipACTION $1,200,000 Biathlon Canada $660,000 Canadian Cerebral Palsy Sport Association - Boccia $236,000 Field Hockey Canada $800,000 Judo Canada $504,000 Sail Canada $190,000 KidSport Canada $2,203,500 Cycling Canada $720,000 Basketball Canada $367,500 Speed Skating Canada $220,000 Nordiq Canada $600,000 Wheelchair Basketball Canada $299,000 Funding total $10,500,000

