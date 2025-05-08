OTTAWA, ON, May 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen.

Prime Minister Frederiksen congratulated Prime Minister Carney on his election. The leaders discussed working together to strengthen collective defence and security, including as close partners in the Arctic and at NATO.

They looked forward to deepening the relationship between Canada and Denmark and agreed to remain in close contact.

Associated Link

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]