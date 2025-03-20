Canada celebrates International Day of La Francophonie by honouring the French language, its role in education and its importance in community development

GATINEAU, QC, March 20, 2025 /CNW/ - La Francophonie is a place to share, exchange and innovate that extends beyond Canada's borders. On this International Day of La Francophonie, we celebrate not only the French language, but also the people around the world who speak it with pride. This day allows us to highlight the contributions of Francophones and Francophiles, their vitality and creativity, and their commitment to promoting the French language in all spheres of Canadian society.

A vibrant Francophonie depends on education. It is in this spirit that our government recently announced a major investment with the signing of the Protocol for Agreements for Minority-Language Education and Second-Language Instruction (2024–2028). This protocol, with a federal investment of $1.4 billion, strengthens collaboration with the provinces and territories to support minority-language education and second-language teaching across the whole country. It provides funding for the recruitment and retention of teachers in French-language minority schools and teachers of French as a second language, while reaffirming the government's commitment to ensuring equitable access to quality education for all.

The federal government's commitment to the Francophonie gives it a strong voice on the international stage. As a founding member and key partner of the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie (OIF), Canada continues to support the influence of French on the international stage, in the fields of culture and the economy, as well as diplomacy and knowledge. This year, Nova Scotia joined the OIF as an observer member, further strengthening Canada's presence within the larger Francophone family.

As Minister of Canadian Culture and Identity, Parks Canada and Quebec Lieutenant, I invite you to celebrate the richness and diversity of the Francophonie. Discover Francophone artists, explore the diversity of French-speaking cultures in Canada, take part in the many activities being organized across the country, or share your thoughts on social media using the hashtags #Francophonie and #MonthOfLaFrancophonie. Together, let's keep our Francophonie alive, help it grow and give it the place it deserves. Happy International Day of La Francophonie!

