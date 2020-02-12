Statement by Minister of Transport on protests disrupting rail service

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - The Minister of Transport, the Honourable Marc Garneau, issued the following statement today:

"The federal government is closely monitoring the protests that are disrupting rail service across our country. We are working with our provincial counterparts; ministers across our government continue to engage with their colleagues, and our officials have an open line of communication with the provinces. Canada's rail network connects our country and Canadians. It is how Canadians get to work, and back home to their loved ones. It transports the food and goods we all depend on in our day-to-day lives. Ports on our coasts are central to getting the goods that hardworking Canadians sell and produce to market.

"The right to peaceful protest is a fundamental right in Canada, but individuals who choose to use this right must do so in accordance with the law. There are active court injunctions in place that were taken by CN to ensure service can resume, and they must be respected.

"Police forces in our country act completely independently of all levels of government. First and foremost, their priority is to ensure the safety of all people in Canada.

"There is time for all parties to engage in open and respectful dialogue to ensure this situation is resolved peacefully, and we strongly urge these parties to do so."

