VANCOUVER, BC, July 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Yesterday, the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Labour, issued the following statement regarding the collective bargaining negotiations between the British Columbia Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA) and the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) Canada:

"Since late April, the BCMEA and the ILWU have been intensively working with federal mediators to try to reach a renewed collective bargaining agreement for their members.

Today, after eleven days of a work stoppage, I have decided that the difference between the employer's and the union's positions is not sufficient to justify a continued work stoppage.

As a result of the hard work by the parties at the bargaining table, there is a good deal within reach – one that would work for both the employer and the union. I immediately asked that the senior federal mediator send a written recommendation of the terms of settlement to me within 24 hours. Once I have received the terms of settlement, I will forward them to the parties and they will have 24 hours to decide whether or not to recommend ratification of the terms to their principals.

Our nation's economy depends on the relationship between industry and labour. The scale of this disruption shows how important the relationship between the BCMEA and the ILWU is to our national interest. We cannot allow this work stoppage to persist and risk further damage to the relationship between these parties.

The BCMEA and the ILWU have worked long and hard to negotiate a deal. It is in the interest of everyone – the employer, the union, and all Canadians – that they agree to that deal as soon as possible."

