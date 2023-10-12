GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - The Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, Kamal Khera, issued the following statement today on World Sight Day:

"Today on World Sight Day, I am proud to join with the global community in raising awareness about the importance of eye care and visual accessibility in the workplace.

This year's theme is 'Love Your Eyes at Work,' and it focuses our attention on the importance of eye health, as well as on visual impairment, blindness and ongoing efforts to increase the inclusion and accessibility of all persons with disabilities in the workplace.

It is estimated that 5.4% of Canadians over 15 have a visual impairment. And unfortunately, the employment rates of persons with disabilities are much lower than those of Canadians without disabilities, due to the persisting lack of disability accommodation in workplaces.

Our government is working closely with the disability community, stakeholders, other levels of government and international partners to create more inclusive workplaces and provide additional opportunities for persons with disabilities, including persons with visual impairments, to reach their full potential.

Through programs like the Opportunities Fund and the Enabling Accessibility Fund, we are supporting persons with disabilities from across the country in finding, keeping and advancing in good-quality jobs.



When persons with disabilities have equal opportunities to fully participate and contribute to their communities and workplaces, we all benefit from a stronger, more diverse and inclusive Canada."

Associated Links

Canada's Disability Inclusion Action Plan - Canada.ca

ESDC programs and policy development - Canada.ca

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: For media enquiries, please contact: Laurent de Casanove, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]