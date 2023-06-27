The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, invites everyone to celebrate our country's diverse cultures on Canadian Multiculturalism Day.

OTTAWA, ON, June 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Today we celebrate Canadian Multiculturalism Day. As the first country in the world to adopt multiculturalism as an official policy, this day is an opportunity for us to reaffirm our commitment to the core values that define our diverse and inclusive country.

Canada is the proud home to many diverse cultures, ethnicities and communities, where people from around the world have come together to build a vibrant and peaceful society. Our collective identity is rooted in the recognition that our many languages, traditions and beliefs enrich our social fabric.

Canadian Multiculturalism Day shows us that diversity is not just a characteristic of our society, but a source of strength and resilience. It gives us the opportunity to honour the contributions that many cultural communities have made, and continue to make, to our country.

The Government of Canada's efforts to promote multiculturalism are ongoing, including the fight against racism and discrimination, which is a major priority. We must continue to address systemic racism, inequalities and discrimination to create a Canada where no one is left behind.

As Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I encourage all Canadians to take part in the wide range of Multiculturalism Day events and activities near you. These events bring communities together and encourage dialogue as well as understanding among people from different cultural backgrounds.

Let's learn more about the many cultures that make Canada the country we know and love as we continue to build a safer, more inclusive and diverse society for everyone.

