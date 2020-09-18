Statement by Minister Chagger on Rosh Hashana

Today, Jewish communities in Canada and around the world celebrate Rosh Hashana, the Jewish New Year

OTTAWA, Sept. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - This evening at sundown, members of the Jewish community in Canada and around the world will mark the start of Rosh Hashana.

During this two-day celebration, Jewish families will come together to share prayers, well wishes, and traditional meals with their loved ones. Rosh Hashana, the Jewish New Year, is a time of joy and introspection, yet it also signals the beginning of a 10-day period of repentance that ends with Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement.

I encourage all Canadians from coast to coast to coast to take this opportunity and learn more about the invaluable contributions that the Jewish-Canadian community has made to our country's social, economic, political, and cultural heritage. In these uncertain times, it is more important than ever to reaffirm our shared responsibility to fight antisemitism and discrimination in all its forms and create a stronger and more inclusive Canada for all.

As Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, I extend my wishes of health, success, and happiness in the new year to all who celebrate Rosh Hashana. Shana Tova U'metuka!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only), please contact: Danielle Keenan, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, 819-934-1132, [email protected]

Related Links

www.pch.gc.ca

