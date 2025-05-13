Deadline: June 13, 2025

OTTAWA, ON, May 13, 2025 /CNW/ - The call for applications for the National Gallery of Canada's (NGC) Rodger and Joann McLennan Canadian War Art Research Fellowship, which encourages and supports advanced research in Canadian and Indigenous Canadian war and military art, is now open. Amounting to CAD $5,000, including expenses and/or allowances, the Fellowship is valid for one year from September 1, 2025. Aspiring Fellows have until June 13, 2025, 11:59 PM EDT to send their application.

This Fellowship supports original research by scholars undertaking publishing, exhibition, and thesis and dissertation work or their equivalent. Research must relate to any aspect of Canadian war or military art, including painting, drawing, sculpture, photography, printmaking and other media, and emphasize the use and investigation of the collections of the NGC, the Canadian War Museum, and Library and Archives Canada.

Current Fellow Xenia Benivolski is a writer, curator and educator whose work explores how landscape, acoustics, and musical thought can contribute to the formation of social and political structures. Her Fellowship project explores the sonic legacies of wartime landscapes that connect Canada to Europe. Her focus on church bells is informed by the records of Canadian campanologist Percival Price, who wrote extensively on the wartime fate of bells and carillons.

Eligible applicants

The Fellowship is open to art historians, curators, critics, conservators, graduate students and independent researchers, and other professionals working in the visual arts or in museology and related disciplines in the humanities and social sciences. International applicants are also encouraged to apply. The fellowship is tenable only at the NGC.

Qualified candidates, including Indigenous peoples, women, people of any sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression, racialized people and people living with disabilities, are encouraged to apply.

How to apply

For additional details about the application submission process and assessment criteria, visit gallery.ca.

About the National Gallery of Canada

Founded in 1880, the National Gallery of Canada is among the world's most respected art institutions. As a national museum, we exist to serve all Canadians, no matter where they live. We do this by sharing our collection, exhibitions and public programming widely. We create dynamic experiences that allow for new ways of seeing ourselves and each other through the visual arts, while centering Indigenous ways of knowing and being. Our mandate is to develop, preserve and present a collection for the learning and enjoyment of all – now and for generations to come. We are home to more than 90,000 works, including one of the finest collections of Indigenous and Canadian art, major works from the 14th to the 21st century and extensive library and archival holdings.

Ankosé – Everything is connected – Tout est relié

SOURCE National Gallery of Canada

For media use only - for more information, please contact: Pénélope Carreau, Officer, Public Relations, National Gallery of Canada, [email protected]; Josée-Britanie Mallet, Senior Officer, Media and Public Relations, National Gallery of Canada, [email protected]