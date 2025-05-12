Readout - Prime Minister Carney speaks with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Sir Keir Starmer Français
OTTAWA, ON, May 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK), Sir Keir Starmer.
Prime Minister Starmer congratulated Prime Minister Carney on his election. The leaders discussed the close relationship between Canada and the UK, and agreed to strengthen trade, commercial, and defence ties. As Allies and partners, they also discussed their shared commitment to upholding peace and security, including helping Ukraine achieve a just and lasting peace.
The leaders discussed His Majesty King Charles III's visit to Canada later this month – a testament to the heritage and enduring bond between the two nations. Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Starmer agreed to remain in close contact.
