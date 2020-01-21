Statement by Minister Chagger on Lincoln Alexander Day

Today, Canadians celebrate the memory of Lincoln Alexander, a leading figure in the struggle for racial equality in Canada

OTTAWA, Jan. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, Canadians across the country mark Lincoln Alexander Day to honour the legacy of this pioneer and leader in the fight for racial equality in Canada. Born in Toronto in 1922, the Honourable Lincoln MacCauley Alexander was the first Black Canadian to be elected to the House of Commons, and the first Black Canadian to serve as Cabinet minister and Lieutenant Governor of Ontario.

A brilliant and distinguished public servant, Mr. Alexander championed the causes of education, racial equality, and youth. He rose above existing prejudices and racism to help shape the diverse and inclusive country that we know today.

To pay tribute to his long service and inspiring commitment to his community, Parliament declared that January 21, his birthdate, would be known as Lincoln Alexander Day. With Black History Month just around the corner in February, Lincoln Alexander Day is a perfect opportunity to learn more about Black Canadian history and to discover the remarkable achievements of Black Canadian trailblazers in our country.

As Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, I invite all my fellow citizens to honour the memory of this great Canadian and uphold his fight against racism and racial discrimination.

