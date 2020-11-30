Today, Sikhs in Canada and around the world celebrate Guru Nanak Gurpurab

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Today Sikhs in Canada and around the world celebrate Guru Nanak Gurpurab, which is the birthday of Guru Nanak Sahib Ji, the founder of the Sikh religion.

Throughout his life, Guru Nanak Sahib Ji fought against discrimination and persecution and promoted equality, altruism, open-mindedness, and compassion. His teachings are not only the core principles of Sikhism, they are also an inspiration for all of us to build a Canada that is even stronger and consciously more inclusive.

This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Guru Nanak Gurpurab will be celebrated through virtual activities and festivities. This day serves as a reminder of the rich and vibrant diversity that is at the core of our country's identity and the tremendous contributions that the Sikh community has made, and continues to make, to society.

As Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, I invite all Canadians to reflect on Guru Nanak Sahib Ji's teachings and encompass the values of equity, inclusion, and respect for all. I wish everyone celebrating Guru Nanak Gurpurab a peaceful and joyous day. Keep well and safe.

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only), please contact: Danielle Keenan, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, 819-934-1132

Related Links

www.pch.gc.ca

