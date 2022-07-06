LAC-MÉGANTIC, QC, July 6, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, made the following statement today to mark the ninth anniversary of the Lac-Mégantic tragedy:

"The Lac-Mégantic tragedy was the worst rail accident in Canadian history. This tragedy marked our country forever by taking the lives of 47 people.

"Across the country, as we watched images unfold before our eyes, we witnessed in shock while asking ourselves how such an accident was possible. We will never forget what happened.

"I encourage all Canadians to reflect on this day of commemoration for the victims of this horrible accident. What the victims and communities went through is unimaginable. Their strength and courage to overcome this difficult ordeal over the years has been exceptional. In fact, last year, I went to pay my respects at L'Espace mémoire in downtown Lac-Mégantic. I was deeply affected by being at the scene of the tragedy, seeing with my own eyes what the community went through, and how they were able, despite everything, to rebuild and look toward the future.

"Today is the time to honour the memory of those we lost.

"To all the residents of Lac-Mégantic and those affected by the tragedy, I want you to know that we are with you, by your side, and continue to work to make our rail transportation system even safer.

"We will continue our efforts so that such a tragedy never happens again."

