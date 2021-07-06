OTTAWA, ON , July 6, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport, and Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport, have issued the following statement to mark the eighth anniversary of the tragedy that devastated the town of Lac–Mégantic and the surrounding municipalities:

"On July 6, 2013, the town of Lac-Mégantic fell victim to an unimaginable tragedy, the worst accident in the country's railroad history, which took the lives of 47 people and left families in mourning.

This tragedy sent shockwaves across Canada and will forever be etched in our country's collective memory.

Today, let us take a moment to reflect and remember this terrible accident that has forever left its mark on Lac-Mégantic.

This anniversary also reminds us of the importance of continuing our hard work aimed at making our rail system even safer for Canadians. Rail safety remains our top priority, and that of our department.

In addition, we will continue our efforts to ensure that the Lac-Mégantic rail bypass project moves forward as quickly as possible. This bypass is much more than just a rail infrastructure project. It is about supporting the rebuilding of the communities of Lac–Mégantic, Nantes and Frontenac. The project will continue to be a priority for the Government of Canada up until its full completion in 2023.

On this sombre anniversary, we want to reassure the people of Lac-Mégantic that we will continue to provide you with our unconditional support."

SOURCE Transport Canada

For further information: Allison St-Jean, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport, Ottawa, [email protected]; Media relations: Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.tc.gc.ca/

