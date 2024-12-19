MONTREAL, Dec. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - The Quebec Beverage Container Recycling Association (QBCRA/Consignaction) has entered into a major agreement with manufacturer Machinex Deposit to provide equipment to Consignaction and Consignaction+ return sites, as well as Consignaction Zones at retailer sites. This agreement concludes the significant progress that was made in 2024 by the QBCRA/Consignaction, which is working tirelessly to make Quebec's deposit-refund system a successful and world-leading model.

The provision of this new equipment will enable the integration of state-of-the-art technology for users, with the aim of providing a simple and efficient experience. The selected solutions include MACH Countainer™ units, developed by Machinex, which use artificial intelligence, kiosks and automated recyclers. This technology simplifies the customer experience when returning redeemable containers at return centres through rapid AI identification. It can identify hundreds of containers per minute, drastically reducing return times without compromising effectiveness. Through this agreement, the QBCRA/Consignaction reiterates its commitment to supporting a green and circular economy.

"I am proud to have secured this agreement, which marks an important milestone in modernizing the deposit-refund system. The partnership we are announcing today with Machinex Deposit is a testament to the expertise developed on both sides to make Quebec a world leader in the field," said Normand Bisson, President and CEO of the QBCRA/Consignaction.

"The QBCRA is currently deploying a modern, high-tech beverage container management system, and we are proud to contribute to it. For 40 years, Machinex has invested in technological innovation to foster recycling, believing that adapted technological solutions are essential to make recycling simpler for citizens. We are pleased to help modernize the deposit-refund system alongside the QBCRA and to be part of its vision of orderly, pragmatic and effective modernization. As a Quebec-based company, we value local development and expertise. Being selected for this homegrown project is a great source of pride and motivation for our entire team. We look forward to working with the QBCRA again," said Jonathan Ménard, Vice-President of Sales and Strategic Positioning at Machinex.

Major breakthroughs for the QBCRA/Consignaction in 2024

In 2024, the QBCRA made significant progress through rigorous and determined work. Here are a few examples:

Consignaction and Consignaction+ return locations rolled out :

More than 100 leases signed across Quebec.

signed across .

30 Consignaction return locations opened, with 32 operational return locations slated by the end of the year.

, with slated by the end of the year.

In 2025, more sites will be opened intensively in all regions of Quebec, with a goal of 400 locations by 2026.

Human resources:

: A total of 270 employees were hired in less than one year to support operations and prepare for system modernization.

were hired to support operations and prepare for system modernization. Communications :

A large-scale ad campaign to raise public awareness of the integration of a new material (plastic) into the deposit-refund system will soon be launched on March 1, 2025.

to raise public awareness of the integration of a new material (plastic) into the deposit-refund system will soon be launched on . Strategic partnerships :

Active guidance, collaboration and negotiations with deposit-return partners

with deposit-return partners

Entering into agreements necessary for the application of new regulations.

"The management's leadership and our teams' hard work, despite challenges, is a critical step in modernizing of the deposit-refund system. This shared success is a source of pride for all Quebecers. We remain firmly committed and count on the effective support of all our partners to carry out this essential transformation," said Maryse Taupier, Vice-President of Operations, QBCRA/Consignaction.

The pace will ramp up in 2025 for the QBCRA/Consignaction

In 2025, the QBCRA/Consignaction will intensify its efforts to implement the expanded deposit-refund system for all plastic beverage containers, scheduled for March. This work will be carried out in close collaboration with all parties involved in the deposit-refund system.

The QBCRA/Consignaction will also focus its resources on preparing retailers, raising public awareness and continuing expansion of return infrastructure. Moreover, it will make sustained efforts to gradually expand the system to include glass, which is not already redeemable, and multi-layer cardboard in March 2027.

About the BQRA/Consignaction

The QBCRA is the designated management body for the development, implementation, financing and management of the modernized deposit-refund system, in line with the principle of extended producer responsibility (EPR). Its members are the various beverage producers involved in the recovery, reuse, recycling and reclamation of beverage containers in Quebec. For more information: www.consignaction.ca

About Machinex Consigne

Machinex Consigne is a Quebec-based company specializing in the development of innovative technology and solutions for the collection and management of redeemable beverage containers. With a focus on artificial intelligence, automation and sustainability, Machinex Consigne stands as a reliable technology partner to support local and international initiatives to modernize redeemable container deposit systems.

SOURCE L'Association québécoise de récupération des contenants de boissons (AQRCB)

