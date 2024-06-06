23 Star Alliance member airlines operate at Heathrow T2 – popularly referred to as Star Alliance terminal by passengers – facilitating over 120 departures every day.

Celebrates with complimentary sweet treats for passengers travelling on Star Alliance member airline flights on the special day.

SINGAPORE, June 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Together with its member airlines, Star Alliance is delighted to complete a decade of excellence at Terminal 2 – its home at Heathrow. The Queen's Terminal has served as the base for 23 Star Alliance member airlines, facilitating smooth transfers and operations for over 15 million passengers every year, representing nearly 20% of the available seat capacity from the airport.

In celebration of the occasion, Theo Panagiotoulias, Star Alliance Chief Executive Officer said: "Heathrow stands as a vital hub for our member airlines. With our collective offerings at the shared terminal, we're proud to facilitate seamless experiences for thousands of passengers daily. On behalf of our member airlines, I extend gratitude to Heathrow for its decade-long support, enabling superior traveller experiences every day and for years to come."

Under the "Move Under One Roof" strategic initiative, Star Alliance consolidated its member airlines at a single location in 2014, establishing a true alliance hub. This initiative enables passengers to easily connect between Star Alliance member airlines, significantly streamlining airport operations and enhancing the experience.

Ross Baker, Chief Customer Officer, Heathrow said: "Heathrow is delighted to celebrate a decade of delivering excellent service to passengers travelling through Terminal 2, previously voted 'Best Terminal in the World' at the World Sky Awards by Skytrax. In collaboration with our partner airlines, including Star Alliance and its member airlines, we have seen almost 73 million passengers travel through Terminal 2's doors and enjoy the world-class retail and food and beverage options available. Reaching this landmark is an opportunity for us to enjoy looking back on a decade of achievements, while also looking ahead to the next ten years as we continue to create an extraordinary airport that is fit for the future."

Customers are welcomed by the prominent Star Alliance branding positioned above the airline check-in counters at Departures in T2. Together with member airlines, Star Alliance provides facilities for a seamless airport experience, including:

Gold Track Security : A benefit that offers faster security access via dedicated lanes for Star Alliance Gold status customers, regardless of the cabin they travel in.

: A benefit that offers faster security access via dedicated lanes for status customers, regardless of the cabin they travel in. Baggage Tracking : A service that allows passengers to know where their bags are as they move in the journey. Each day at London Heathrow, over 85,000 bags on Star Alliance member airline flights are scanned for the customers' peace of mind.

: A service that allows passengers to know where their bags are as they move in the journey. Each day at London Heathrow, over 85,000 bags on Star Alliance member airline flights are scanned for the customers' peace of mind. Star Connection Centre : A service designed to expedite passengers with tight connections by providing fast-track access through the airport. The Heathrow Star Connection Centre takes pride in expediting over 1000 passengers and 750 bags monthly, saving costs for member airlines and enhancing travellers' experience.

: A service designed to expedite passengers with tight connections by providing fast-track access through the airport. The Heathrow Star Connection Centre takes pride in expediting over 1000 passengers and 750 bags monthly, saving costs for member airlines and enhancing travellers' experience. Complimentary Heathrow Express Upgrade: Star Alliance Gold status customers enjoy exclusive and free upgrades to the Business First cabin on Heathrow Express between the airport and Paddington station. Starting June 2024 , this offer extends to one companion travelling with the Gold status customer.

From Terminal 2, 23 Star Alliance airlines – Aegean Airlines, Air Canada, Air China, Air India, ANA, Asiana Airlines, Austrian, Avianca, Brussels Airlines, Croatia Airlines, EGYPTAIR, Ethiopian Airlines, EVA Air, LOT Polish Airlines, Lufthansa, Scandinavian Airlines, Shenzhen Airlines, Singapore Airlines, SWISS, TAP Air Portugal, THAI, Turkish Airlines and United - currently offer 124 flights a day to 44 destinations in 23 countries.

About Star Alliance

The Star Alliance network was established in 1997 as the first truly global airline alliance, based on a customer value proposition of global reach, worldwide recognition, and seamless service. Since inception, it has offered the largest and most comprehensive airline network, with a focus on improving customer experience across the Alliance journey.

The member airlines are: Aegean Airlines, Air Canada, Air China, Air India, Air New Zealand, ANA, Asiana Airlines, Austrian, Avianca, Brussels Airlines, Copa Airlines, Croatia Airlines, EGYPTAIR, Ethiopian Airlines, EVA Air, LOT Polish Airlines, Lufthansa, Scandinavian Airlines, Shenzhen Airlines, Singapore Airlines, South African Airways, SWISS, TAP Air Portugal, THAI, Turkish Airlines, and United.

Overall, the Star Alliance network currently offers more than 17,000 daily flights to over 1,200 airports in 190 countries. Further connecting flights are offered by Star Alliance Connecting Partner Juneyao Airlines.

