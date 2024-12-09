− The Air Canada President & CEO succeeds United CEO Scott Kirby as the Chairperson

SINGAPORE, Dec. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Michael Rousseau, President and CEO of Air Canada, has been elected as the new Chairperson of the Star Alliance Chief Executive Board (CEB). He succeeds Scott Kirby, CEO of United, who held the post since December 2020.

Theo Panagiotoulias (Left) and Michael Rousseau (Right). (CNW Group/Star Alliance)

Assuming the role as the Chairperson, Mr. Rousseau said: "I am looking forward to working with the board over the next two years to continue our progressive work in delivering a seamless customer experience. At Star Alliance, we are committed to the vision of an effortlessly connected world, and I invite every member of our Alliance to join me in making this vision a reality in 2025 and beyond."

In his new role as CEB Chairperson of the largest airline alliance in the world, Mr. Rousseau will lead the two annual board meetings and serve as the spokesperson for the board, guiding the strategic direction of the Alliance, which consists of 25 global member airlines.

Congratulating Mr. Rousseau on the appointment, Star Alliance CEO Theo Panagiotoulias said: "I am delighted to welcome Michael Rousseau, one of the most seasoned CEOs on the board, as the new Chairperson and look forward to working closely with him as we bring the renewed vision of the Alliance to fruition. I also extend my heartfelt gratitude to Scott Kirby for his guidance and support to Star Alliance during his successful four-year term."

Each of the 25 member airlines is represented by its CEO on the CEB, which serves as the Alliance's governing body and sets the overarching strategic direction.

About Star Alliance

Established in 1997 as the first truly global airline alliance, the Star Alliance network was founded on a customer value proposition of global reach, worldwide recognition, and seamless service. Since its inception, it has offered the largest and most comprehensive airline network, with a strong emphasis on enhancing the customer experience throughout the entire Alliance journey.

The member airlines are: Aegean Airlines, Air Canada, Air China, Air India, Air New Zealand, ANA, Asiana Airlines, Austrian, Avianca, Brussels Airlines, Copa Airlines, Croatia Airlines, EGYPTAIR, Ethiopian Airlines, EVA Air, LOT Polish Airlines, Lufthansa, Shenzhen Airlines, Singapore Airlines, South African Airways, SWISS, TAP Air Portugal, THAI, Turkish Airlines, and United.

Overall, the Star Alliance network currently offers 17,500 daily flights to over 1,150 airports in 189 countries. Further connecting flights are offered by Star Alliance Connecting Partner Juneyao Airlines.

SOURCE Star Alliance

Star Alliance Press Office: +65 8729 6691; [email protected]