SINGAPORE, Nov. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - For the fifth consecutive year, Star Alliance has been named the World's Leading Airline Alliance at the esteemed World Travel Awards. The announcement took place at the Grand Final Gala Ceremony held at Madeira, Portugal on 24 November 2024, attended by the elite of global tourism.

Earlier, in the North America edition in July 2024, Star Alliance's Los Angeles Airport Lounge also achieved significant recognition by securing the title of North America's Leading Airport Lounge for the fifth year running, reinforcing its standing as a leader in airport hospitality.

Expressing his gratefulness for this latest accolade, Star Alliance CEO Theo Panagiotoulias stated, "We are incredibly honoured to receive the title of the World's Leading Airline Alliance yet again. This enduring achievement reflects the collective dedication of Star Alliance and member airline employees and their commitment to deliver seamless travel experiences. We also extend our deepest thanks to our valued customers for their continued trust and support."

Now in its 31st edition, the World Travel Awards aims to recognise and celebrate excellence across various sectors of the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries. Winners are determined based on a worldwide poll involving qualified executives in the travel sector, alongside consumer travel buyers.

Graham E. Cooke, Founder, World Travel Awards, said: "A heartfelt congratulations to Star Alliance for winning 'World's Leading Airline Alliance 2024'. This outstanding accomplishment highlights how the organisation is raising the bar in aviation alliances. Its dedication to providing customers with seamless journeys – from booking and airports to connections and loyalty – is unrivalled. The dedication of the entire Star Alliance team is inspiring."

In addition to the alliance-level award, several Star Alliance member airlines also claimed individual victories this year, showcasing the collective strength and service excellence that Star Alliance brings to travellers worldwide. The member airlines were recognised with awards in four categories, including World's Leading Airline to North America, Asia, Africa, and South America.

About Star Alliance

Established in 1997 as the first truly global airline alliance, the Star Alliance network was founded on a customer value proposition of global reach, worldwide recognition, and seamless service. Since its inception, it has offered the largest and most comprehensive airline network, with a strong emphasis on enhancing the customer experience throughout the entire Alliance journey.

The member airlines are: Aegean Airlines, Air Canada, Air China, Air India, Air New Zealand, ANA, Asiana Airlines, Austrian, Avianca, Brussels Airlines, Copa Airlines, Croatia Airlines, EGYPTAIR, Ethiopian Airlines, EVA Air, LOT Polish Airlines, Lufthansa, Shenzhen Airlines, Singapore Airlines, South African Airways, SWISS, TAP Air Portugal, THAI, Turkish Airlines, and United.

Overall, the Star Alliance network currently offers 17,500 daily flights to over 1,150 airports in 189 countries. Further connecting flights are offered by Star Alliance Connecting Partner Juneyao Airlines.

