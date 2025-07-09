Four non-stop flights weekly to Lima , two each from Montreal and Toronto

MONTREAL, July 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Air Canada today announced it is further expanding its winter 2025-26 network by resuming non-stop service to Lima, Peru with twice weekly flights from both Montreal and Toronto. The airline is also adding three new routes to Central America and Mexico including, Montreal-Belize, Toronto-Puerto Escondido*, and Vancouver-Tepic, Riviera Nayarit*, building on its recent Latin America expansion announcement. Flights are now available for sale at aircanada.com, through Air Canada Contact Centres, and via travel agents.

"Air Canada is further diversifying its global network this winter under its New Frontiers Strategy by capitalizing on strong leisure demand to sought-after vacation destinations in South and Central America and in Mexico's Oaxaca and Pacific coast areas. Our new flights are designed to provide easy connections for both Canadian and European travellers, as well as to take advantage of cargo opportunities in the region," said Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer, and President, Cargo at Air Canada.

"Customers will have even more compelling choices when planning vacation travel this winter. From Peru's rich history and archaeological ruins, the legendary Belize Barrier Reef, or Mexico's vibrant and rapidly emerging hidden gem vacation spots, Air Canada is proud to bring new and exciting destinations for our customers to explore. We look forward to welcoming you onboard our award-winning airline soon," concluded Mr. Galardo.

Air Canada's newest Mexico routes are opening doors to some of the country's buzzworthy and under the radar vacation destinations. Puerto Escondido, nestled along Oaxaca's stunning Pacific coast, is a laid-back surf haven renowned for its golden beaches and extraordinary waves. With new direct flights from Toronto, this bohemian paradise will now be within easy reach for Canadian travellers seeking off-the-beaten-path charm.

On Mexico's western coast, Air Canada's new Vancouver-Tepic, Riviera Nayarit service opens a fresh gateway to the Riviera Nayarit—timed perfectly with the completion of a new highway linking Tepic to Puerto Vallarta in October 2025. Oceanfront gems such as artistic San Pancho, surf-friendly Sayulita, and upscale Punta Mita will be within a convenient 30-minute to one-hour drive from Tepic's airport. This new route offers travellers an alternative point of access to explore the vibrant landscapes, pristine beaches, and rich cultural tapestry that make Nayarit one of Mexico's most captivating regions.

This winter, Air Canada will offer over 80,000 weekly seats on more than 55 daily flights to 52 destinations in Latin America and the Caribbean, representing the greatest number of sun destinations the airline has served.

Air Canada's flights to Peru:

Flight From To Depart Arrive Days of Operation Season AC 88 Montreal (YUL) Lima (LIM) 18:00 02:15 (+1 day) Wed, Sat Dec. 6, 2025 – Mar. 25, 2026 AC 89 Lima (LIM) Montreal (YUL) 08:00 16:20 Wed, Sat Dec. 6, 2025 – Mar. 28, 2026 AC 86 Toronto (YYZ) Lima (LIM) 22:10 06:10 (+1 day) Tue, Fri Dec. 5, 2025 – Mar. 27, 2026 AC 87 Lima (LIM) Toronto (YYZ) 08:00 15:55 Thu, Sun Dec. 7, 2025 – Mar. 26, 2026

Air Canada's new Central America and Mexico winter routes:

Flight From To Depart Arrive Days of Operation Season AC1876 Montreal (YUL) Belize (BZE) 17:45 22:05 Mon Dec. 8, 2025-Apr. 6, 2026 AC1877 Belize (BZE) Montreal (YUL) 11:00 16:40 Tue Dec. 9, 2025-Apr. 7, 2026 AC1895 Toronto (YYZ) Puerto Escondido (PXM)* 10:10 13:43 Wed Dec.17, 2025 -Apr. 8, 2026 AC1894 Puerto Escondido (PXM) Toronto (YYZ) 14:45 21:24 Wed Dec.17, 2025 -Apr. 8, 2026 AC1350 Vancouver (YVR) Tepic, Riviera Nayarit (TPQ)* 09:45 15:45 Wed Dec.17, 2025 -Apr. 8, 2026 AC1351 Tepic, Riviera Nayarit (TPQ) Vancouver (YVR) 16:45 20:55 Wed Dec.17, 2025 -Apr. 8, 2026

*The sale of air tickets in these routes is subject and condition to the prior authorization of the government of Mexico.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers more travel choices than any other Canadian tour operator to hundreds of destinations worldwide, with a wide selection of hotels, flights, cruises, day tours, and car rentals. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada's climate-related ambition includes a long-term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For additional information, please see Air Canada's TCFD disclosure. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OTCQX in the US.

