"We are extremely proud of this innovation, an important milestone in the short history of OASIS immersion . It allows us to establish an even stronger connection between our visitors, our technology, and our content. In addition to being transported into an immersive audiovisual experience, visitors will now become active participants: in a way, all visitors are offered the possibility of creating their own experience. This achievement is pursuant to our vision of constant evolution of the OASIS immersion experience. Initially integrated into the floor of our main gallery, the interactive component represented a considerable challenge, which we believe we have successfully met," explains Denys Lavigne, President, Creative Director and Co-founder of OASIS immersion.

A successful first year despite the pandemic

OASIS immersion really took off mid-pandemic, in February 2021. Since then, nearly 150 000 visitors have crossed the gates of this permanent immersive experience, located on the first floor of Palais des congrès de Montréal.

"We are extremely grateful for the public's support since opening OASIS immersion, and for the arrival of new sponsors such as Beneva, official presentation partner of the current RECHARGER/Unwind exhibition. This is a testament to the power of the immersion medium, and to our partners' confidence in an optimistic outlook for our programming," explains Nicolas Lassonde, EVP Operations, Executive Content Advisor and Co-founder of OASIS immersion.

"In just one year, OASIS has established itself as an essential cultural asset within our installations. Its bold offering is in line with our overall vision of making Palais des congrès de Montréal not only an internationally renowned business venue, but also a touristic and economic powerhouse for the city," says Emmanuelle Legault, President and CEO of Palais des congrès de Montréal.

Two international artists in Montreal

To mark its first anniversary, OASIS immersion welcomes French visual artist Alex Le Guillou and composer Jonathan Fitas for a limited time. Having already presented works at L'Atelier des Lumières in Paris, the two artists are bringing their talent to Montreal via the presentation of two acclaimed works within the current exhibition, RECHARGER/Unwind: Horizon and New Land. "Alex and Jonathan's approach is totally aligned with the spirit of OASIS immersion, which is inspiring, contemporary, positive and very feel good," explains Julie Castonguay, Content Producer.

Exhibition extended until April 3rd

RECHARGER/Unwind has also been extended through April 3, providing more opportunities to experience the new interactive component of this feel-good fantasy world.

Ecosystem simulation, sublimated science, floral poetry, fusion of technology and organic matter, acidic fractals, homage to the emotional sway of tides: since October 2021, OASIS immersion has been offering a truly sensory universe, charged with positivity that stimulates the imagination. Ten energizing creations from some of the most prominent generative artists from Quebec and abroad form a unique three-gallery journey highlighting wellness and regeneration:

Gallery 1 / "PORTAL" : the visitor is plunged into universes centered on inner peace, letting go, relaxation .

: the visitor is plunged into universes centered on inner peace, letting go, . Gallery 2 / "TELEPORTATION" : followed by immersive energizing content featuring a boost of visual and audio programming!

: followed by immersive content featuring a boost of visual and audio programming! Gallery 3 / "PANORAMA": once fully immersed in this sensory journey, visitors are presented content that inspires reconnection with oneself, with nature and with others. Each creation offers a distinct interactive experience on the gallery floor, enriching the notion of reconnection with the space and its content.

A safe, contactless walk-through experience

OASIS immersion presents walk-through exhibits powered by 105 laser projectors and 119 surround-sound speakers. The experience includes three immersive galleries with 360-degree projections on walls and floors, two lightshow experiences, a boutique, and a café-lounge.

The size and design of the exhibition space at OASIS immersion is conducive to social distancing and allows for a contactless visit in a well-ventilated area. For the safety of visitors and staff, OASIS immersion has implemented sanitary measures in accordance with government guidelines and with the Palais Reopening Operating Guide to Running Events with Safety Standards program. (PROGRESS).

To fully enjoy the experience, the recommended length of a visit is approximately 75 minutes. Tours with limited seating leave every 20 minutes. Ticket prices range from $19 to $25.

The OASIS immersion project and the RECHARGER/Unwind exhibition presented by Beneva were made possible thanks to the support of strategic partners such as the Ministère du Tourisme du Québec, Investissement Québec, Palais des congrès de Montréal and Tourisme Montréal.

