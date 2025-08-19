MONTRÉAL, Aug. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - More than 4,500 congress-goers are expected, 12,600 overnight stays and an estimated $14 million in economic spinoffs: the arrival of the World Congress of Nephrology (WCN) in 2028 promises to be a high point—for the local economy as well as for health research in Québec—and illustrates once again the effectiveness of the collaboration between the Palais des congrès de Montréal, Tourisme Montréal and their partners in attracting major international events.

But the impact of this event goes well beyond the numbers. WCN 2028 will offer Québec and Canadian research an international showcase that will foster scientific partnerships, knowledge transfer and the mobilization of the next medical generation. It's also an opportunity to advance awareness of kidney disease, which affects millions of people around the world.

WCN 2028 received financial support from the International Convention Attraction Fund (ICAF). Funded by the Canadian government and run by Destination Canada, the ICAF supports bids by Canadian cities that wish to host major international conventions, with the goal of positioning Canada as a premier destination for hosting business events.

An anticipated return to Montréal since 2021

Initially planned in Montréal in 2021, following a winning bid led by Dr. Tomoko Takano, professor in the Department of Medicine at McGill University, Palais des congrès Ambassador and current president of the Canadian Society of Nephrology, WCN 2021 had to be held virtually due to the pandemic.

The choice of Montréal to host the WCN is no coincidence. The metropolis, and Québec, have made fundamental contributions to the field of nephrology—historically, clinically and in terms of research. Institutions like McGill University, Université de Montréal and the various CIUSSS networks have long been recognized for their excellence in the field.

This choice not only crowns years of concerted efforts between the Canadian Society of Nephrology and the Société québécoise de néphrologie (Québec Society of Nephrology), for both the 2021 and 2028 congresses, but is, above all, a testament to the renewed trust of the International Society of Nephrology in the local and national organizing committee.

Quotes

"WCN 2028 will promote Québec expertise and research, while generating direct and lasting spinoffs for Montréal. Our city is home to a community of researchers who make important breakthroughs in several fields, and nephrology is one of the medical specialties in which Montréal excels. Contributing to the promotion of local scientific knowhow and Québec's societal progress is an essential aspect of the Palais des congrès de Montréal's mission." – Emmanuelle Legault, President and CEO of the Palais des congrès de Montréal

« We are honoured to welcome the international nephrology community back to Montreal for WCN 2028. This congress represents a unique opportunity to highlight Canadian leadership in kidney care, showcase groundbreaking research, and foster global collaboration. Together with our partners at the Société québécoise de néphrologie (SQN), we look forward to hosting an inclusive, impactful, and forward-thinking event that will inspire innovation and strengthen our shared commitment to improving kidney health worldwide. » – Dr. Tomoko Takano, President of the Canadian Society of Nephrology

"Hosting the World Congress of Nephrology in Montréal confirms once again our metropolis's leadership as a destination par excellence for major international scientific events. This type of congress contributes to strengthening Montréal's strategic position as a knowledge and innovation hub. Beyond the major economic benefits, it's also our ability to mobilize talent from here and beyond that resonates globally. We are delighted to have collaborated with the Palais in hosting this event!" – Yves Lalumière, President and CEO of Tourisme Montréal

About the Palais des congrès de Montréal

A creative solutions centre and a showcase for the city's spirit and expertise, the Palais des congrès de Montréal has been promoting and hosting large-scale events since 1983. Generating significant economic, social and intellectual benefits, it encourages innovation and acts as a force for progress for both Montréal and Québec. The Palais is firmly committed to sustainability and takes numerous innovative, concrete steps to make it a central component of its business development. With one of the highest customer satisfaction rates in the world, the Palais actively contributes to the international reputation of Montréal, the top host city for international events in America for eight years in a row. congresmtl.com

About the Canadian Society of Nephrology

The Canadian Society of Nephrology (CSN) is a national organization of physicians, scientists and kidney health professionals devoted to improving the quality of life of people with kidney disease. Driven by a vision of lifelong kidney health, the CSN advances excellence in nephrology through five key pillars:

Establishing and promoting care standards

Advocating equitable access to kidney services

Ensuring continuing education

Championing original research

Developing a thriving professional community

The Society is a trusted voice in the field of kidney care in Canada and internationally, and is committed to supporting innovation, collaboration and leadership in nephrology. For more information, visit www.csnscn.ca .

About Tourisme Montréal

Tourisme Montréal is a 100-year-old private, non-profit organization that works to position Montréal as an international-calibre leisure and business travel destination. To this end, the organization is piloting innovative hospitality strategies with a two-fold objective: ensuring that visitors enjoy a memorable experience and maximizing tourism economic spin-offs in a sustainable way with long-term impacts for the city. Uniting nearly 1,000 businesses and organizations working directly or indirectly in tourism, Tourisme Montréal plays a leading role in the management and development of Montréal's tourism business, and makes recommendations on issues surrounding the city's economic, urban and cultural development. For more information, go to mtl.org .

SOURCE Palais des congrès de Montréal

Information: Sébastien Zickgraf , Advisor and Copywriter, Communications and Public Affairs, Palais des congrès de Montréal, 514 871-5849 /, [email protected]; Aurélie de Blois , Corporate communications, public and media relations, Tourisme Montréal , 514 918-5290 / [email protected]