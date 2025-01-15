OASIS Announces A Multi-Year Agreement for the Presentation of the Root For Nature Exhibit In Spain; Caping Off An Inspiring Year for Global Collaborations

MONTREAL, Jan. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - OASIS Immersion and National Geographic are proud to announce the confirmation of a multi-year, multi-site agreement with 'la Caixa' Foundation for the presentation of the Root for Nature (Nature Vive) exhibit in Spain, in multiple venues. Since its launch in February 2024, Root for Nature has captivated visitors of all ages with an immersive, cinematic, and emotional journey celebrating biodiversity. Recognized as one of the most impactful multimedia experiences ever created on the theme of nature, this innovative exhibition, produced and presented by OASIS Immersion in collaboration with National Geographic, continues to inspire audiences with its powerful message of regeneration and hope for the future of our planet. Other key partners include the United Nations, the David Suzuki Foundation, Age of Union, Tourisme Montréal, and the Palais des congrès de Montréal. The exhibition will travel through the cultural network of the "la Caixa" Foundation, with its first presentation scheduled in Spain in 2025.

EMOTIONS AND POSITIVE ACTION

At the heart of Root for Nature is an emotional and inspirational narrative built around the concept of positive action. The show celebrates the intricate beauty of biodiversity and underscores the urgency of conservation, leaving audiences moved and empowered to make a difference. From Montreal to Mexico City and now Spain, Root for Nature demonstrates the universal appeal of its message. By uniting art, science, and emotional storytelling, OASIS Immersion is building relationships with industry partners and venues dedicated to sparking change and fostering a sustainable future.

CAPING OFF A YEAR OF INTERNATIONAL COLLABORATIONS

This announcement caps off a fantastic year of international collaborations for the OASIS Immersion and OASIS Immersive Studios teams, among which:

Launch of the Root for Nature Exhibit with National Geographic

Following the success of One World, One Chance, developed for COP15, Root for Nature marks the second collaboration between OASIS Immersion and National Geographic. This exhibit is now part of National Geographic's official catalog of exhibitions, further solidifying the partnership's shared commitment to innovation and storytelling.

Launch of One World, One Chance and a New Immersive Space in Mexico City

As part of the Root for Nature catalog, One World, One Chance premiered at the Museo de Historia Natural in Mexico City. OASIS collaborated closely with National Geographic to develop the museum's first immersive space, presenting a unique multimedia experience tailored to local realities and audiences.

Creation of the First International Immersive Centers Alliance (ICA)

In November, OASIS Immersion played a pivotal role in the creation and launch of the International Immersive Centers Alliance (ICA). This initiative, founded alongside Kunstkraftwerk (Germany) and Remastered (Netherlands), aims to foster collaboration and structure the immersive industry. ICA was officially launched during the Numix Lab event held in Germany.

Presentation of the Immersive Wellness Exhibit RECHARGER in Paris

In collaboration with Art Explora, OASIS presented RECHARGER at Hangar Y in Paris. This adaptation of the original exhibit was set in a high-performance LED immersive cocoon, offering visitors a unique decompression experience that highlights the power of digital art in wellness.

Collaborations with C2 Montréal, HUB Montréal, Numix Lab, and More

OASIS has been highly active on the international stage, participating in major events and contributing to panels on immersive trends, biodiversity, and the arts. These efforts include collaborations with organizations such as the United Nations and the David Suzuki Foundation, reinforcing OASIS's commitment to creating meaningful and impactful experiences.

