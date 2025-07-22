MONTRÉAL, July 22, 2025 /CNW/ - The Palais des congrès de Montréal and the Fonds de recherche du Québec (FRQ) are proud to announce the renewal of their framework partnership agreement for another three years, until 2028. This extension marks an important step in a solid collaboration that dates back to 2019 and was renewed for the first time in 2022.

Rémi Quirion, Chief Scientist of Québec and President and CEO of the Fonds de recherche du Québec, and Emmanuelle Legault, President and CEO of the Palais des congrès de Montréal. (CNW Group/Palais des congrès de Montréal)

Signed by Emmanuelle Legault, President and CEO of the Palais des congrès de Montréal, and Rémi Quirion, Chief Scientist of Québec and President and CEO of the FRQ, this agreement consolidates an essential strategic alliance for promoting science and innovation in Québec.

It reflects a shared desire to strengthen the impact of Québec research by increasing its connection with the business events and economic development ecosystem.

An agreement to promote research

This partnership seeks to encourage greater ties between the research and business communities—through a stronger collaboration between the two organizations, the dissemination of knowledge and the promotion of research—by hosting and showcasing major scientific events.

It is based on a few key focus areas: financial support for FRQ initiatives, shared visibility, hosting the FRQ's annual forum, and collaboration to attract major scientific conferences.

The Palais and the FRQ are delighted to pursue this partnership and its concrete benefits for research, the economy and society in Québec.

Rémi Quirion's key contribution

This renewal is of particular importance as Rémi Quirion, world-renowned neuroscientist and Chief Scientist of Québec since 2011, prepares to leave his position in the fall. The first to hold the position, he marked Québec's scientific landscape by building bridges between the research community, government and society, and moulding the FRQ around multidisciplinarity, innovation and science in French.

Concluding this renewed agreement is one his final actions in this position, and is a testament to his leadership in advancing the role of science in Québec society.

Quotes

"For the Palais, partnering with the Fonds de recherche du Québec is a way of supporting what drives progress in a society: knowledge, exchange and innovation. For several years, the FRQ has been showing us the extent to which science can enrich public dialogue and advance our society. It's a privilege to be able to contribute, in our own way, to this movement. I also salute the crucial contribution of Rémi Quirion who, as Chief Scientist of Québec and the President and CEO of FRQ, brought a human-centred and mobilizing vision to science. His action will have a lasting impact on how science dialogues with society." – Emmanuelle Legault, President and CEO of the Palais des congrès de Montréal

"For several years, the Fonds de recherche du Québec and the Palais des congrès de Montréal have pursued a fruitful partnership that has promoted research through international scientific conferences. I'm thrilled that this agreement has been renewed and will support other researchers in organizing scientific conferences at the Palais, and generating outstanding economic and intellectual spinoffs." – Rémi Quirion, Chief Scientist of Québec and President and CEO of the Fonds de recherche du Québec

About the Palais des congrès de Montréal

A creative solutions centre and a showcase for the city's spirit and expertise, the Palais des congrès de Montréal has been promoting and hosting large-scale events since 1983. Generating significant economic, social and intellectual benefits, it encourages innovation and acts as a force for progress for both Montréal and Québec. The Palais is firmly committed to sustainability and takes numerous innovative, concrete steps to make it a central component of its business development. With one of the highest customer satisfaction rates in the world, the Palais actively contributes to the international reputation of Montréal, the top host city for international events in America for nine years in a row. congresmtl.com

About the Fonds de recherche du Québec

Reporting to the Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy, the mission of the Fonds de recherche du Québec is to ensure the strategic and coherent development of Québec research and to support it financially, to support the training of researchers, to establish the partnerships necessary to achieve its mission, to support the mobilization of knowledge and to promote research and science in French in natural sciences and engineering, health sciences, social sciences and humanities, arts and letters. Visit the website to learn more: Fonds de recherche du Québec.

