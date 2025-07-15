MONTRÉAL, July 15, 2025 /CNW/ - The Palais des congrès de Montréal is in full swing this summer, with no fewer than 10 international conferences, seven of which are American, held at the Palais between June 21 and September 30, 2025. Events that will attract 17,100 convention-goers and will generate an estimated $64.8 million in economic spinoffs for Montréal and Québec.

As Montréal moves to the rhythm of festivals and other summer activities, the Palais des congrès is making a significant contribution to tourist numbers by hosting thousands of business visitors from around the world. Convention-goers stay in downtown hotels, dine at restaurants, shop in boutiques and visit museums and other cultural sites in the metropolis, directly contributing to Montréal and Québec's economy.

With large-scale events like the 37th American Society for Engineering Education (ASEE) Annual Conference, the 34th International Joint Conferences on Artificial Intelligence and the STI & HIV 2025 World Congress, the 2025 summer season is proving to be busy for the Palais des congrès in terms of international conferences. While the number of events remains stable compared with summer 2024 (10 international conferences), the number of convention-goers has increased by 5%, from 16,343 participants to 17,100. This growth comes with a slight increase in economic spinoffs, reaching $64.8 million compared with $64.1 million last year. These results further solidify and bolster business events in Montréal and reaffirm the Palais des congrès' strategic role in Québec's promotion and economic development.

A vigorous American market

The seven conferences from the United States hosted at the Palais des congrès this summer—a particularly encouraging number when compared with the one and only American business gathering held last summer in the same period—will generate an estimated $50.7 million and will draw 13,400 convention-goers to Montreal, representing some 30,000 overnight stays in downtown hotels. The American events represent 78% of the spinoffs and the attendance of the international conferences held at the Palais this summer.

This strong presence by our neighbours to the South testifies to the vitality of the American market, that's also translating into promising short- and long-term prospects for the Palais, thanks to the facility with which societies can organize their events in Montréal. "Montréal is very easily accessible from the United States. Crossing the border was very simple, both for convention-goers as well as for our team and exhibitors," notes the International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research, whose annual convention was held at the Palais last May. This is echoed by the American Society for Engineering Education, held at the end of June: "There was no problem at the border or with customs. We even had a record-breaking attendance this year, despite the disagreements between our two countries. Everyone was thrilled to be [in Montréal]!"

A global showcase for Québec expertise

Beyond their economic impact, these international events actively contribute to the promotion of Montréal research and generate genuine intellectual and social spinoffs for Québec society. By connecting local expertise with international networks, they nourish collective discussion, accelerate international collaboration and influence practices in various fields of direct concern to the local population, such as health, artificial intelligence and social sciences.

The Palais des congrès de Montréal plays a central role in this dynamic. Thanks to its ability to mobilize the scientific community and the business events ecosystem in Montréal, it attracts these conventions that enrich Québec scientifically, socially and economically. A place of dialogue and exchange of knowledge, the Palais positions Montréal as an influential player in important contemporary reflections on the global issues of our time.

Quote

"Every summer, the Palais becomes a veritable bridge between Québec and the world. We're proud to host convention-goers from all horizons who come here to discuss the major issues of our era, generating ideas and discoveries that enrich Montréal and Québec. These gatherings contribute not only to the Québec economy, but to the intellectual vitality of our society." – Emmanuelle Legault, President and CEO of the Palais des congrès de Montréal

