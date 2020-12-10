Government of Canada grants over $900,000 to La Pocatière technology transfer college centre

LA POCATIÈRE, QC, Dec. 10, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Solutions Novika is a well-established college centre for technology transfer (CCTT) in the Bas–Saint-Laurent region. It plays a role as a catalyst in the technological development of SMEs in its region, positioning itself as a reference provincially, nationally and internationally.

For close to 40 years, the CCTT has remained at the cutting edge by developing a range of expertise to support businesses in several sectors: the establishment of equipment for the health sector; energy efficiency applied to products, processes and buildings; high-power laser treatment; and industrial applications for emerging computer technologies (Industry 4.0).

La Pocatière CCTT able to strengthen its leadership role in laser processes

To enable the CCTT to enhance its innovation and technology transfer capabilities, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions has granted the organization two non-repayable contributions totalling $929,230. This funding was announced today by Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec).

A contribution of $88,505 was first granted to Solutions Novika to acquire clean technology equipment to enhance its combustion analysis and control laboratory. An amount of $840,725 was then granted to the CCTT to purchase a 20-kilowatt laser source, a leading-edge technology. It will thus be able to continue to meet the needs of its many clients seeking the most effective high–power laser treatment processes (welding, texturizing, stripping, polishing, cladding, etc.).

The Government of Canada is committed to supporting innovative businesses and organizations. A veritable economic engine, innovation is key to success as it generates growth to the benefit of businesses and communities. That is why the government is ensuring businesses can count on the resources they need to create innovative products and market them.

Quotes

"Helping businesses grow and innovate so they can enhance their competitiveness and create good-quality jobs is at the heart of our priorities. That is why we are providing our support to Solutions Novika, an organization whose success is raising the profile not just of the Bas–Saint–Laurent region but of the entire Canadian economy. We are here to support workers and Quebec and Canadian SMEs in these difficult times; we are helping them equip themselves with what they need so that, together, we can rebuild a stronger, more resilient and more sustainable economy."

Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec)

"We are here to support organizations and SMEs in these times of uncertainty. We are helping businesses equip themselves with what they need to remain competitive, prosper and create good jobs for workers. Thanks to Government of Canada financial assistance, Solutions Novika will be able to continue to innovate in an advanced field and strengthen its position in the industry and on the markets, which will also help stimulate the regional economy. This support will thus benefit the entire Bas-Saint-Laurent region and enable the Canadian economy to come back even stronger."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

"Several dozen Quebec businesses count on Novika each year to enhance their competitiveness through technology. To be effective in helping them, we must always be updating our expertise and our laboratories; only by doing this can we incorporate the most recent, best-performing advances into manufacturing businesses' products and processes. At this level, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions is an indispensable ally to us."

Lorraine Blais, Director General, Novika

Quick facts

Today's announcement is being made on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly , Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and minister responsible for the six regional development agencies, including CED.









Funds have been granted by CED under the Regional Economic Growth through Innovation (REGI) program, which targets regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, and the Quebec Economic Development Program (QEDP), which aims to help communities seize economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 business offices, CED is present to accompany Quebec businesses, supporting organizations and regions into tomorrow's economy.

