MONTRÉAL, Feb. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada, the Government of Quebec, the City of Montréal and the Fondation Les Petits Rois have unveiled Smart Home, a unique residence in Montréal for young adults with an intellectual disability with or without an autism spectrum disorder.

The connected home concept is unique in Canada. It aims to make daily life easier for people with intellectual disabilities, with or without autism spectrum disorders, by providing an environment that will enable them to thrive in complete safety and to learn continuously, while fostering their self-esteem and independence.

The Smart Home technological environment contains smart mirrors, learning screens, and multi-sensory rooms (among other things) designed to help people perform routine tasks. It will help them sustain their achievements and integrate into the community. Quebec university researchers contributed to the project, which will help develop knowledge in this field.

More specifically, the Smart Home environment is designed to support residents in their daily tasks. For example, learning screens located throughout the house will help young people to prepare cooking recipes, wash their clothes or wear clothes suited to the outside temperature. In addition, workshops in gardening, dance and art therapy, music therapy, cooking or boxing will also be offered to help them maintain their acquired skills and integrate into the communitý. Quebec university researchers have been involved in the project, which will help develop knowledge in this field.

This $6.7 million project was made possible thanks to support from the Government of Canada, the Province of Quebec, and the City of Montréal. The Government of Canada provided $2.2 million through the Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) Agreement. The Government of Quebec contributed more than $2 million to the project, including a subsidy from the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation. The Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ) will provide a rent supplement, ensuring that residents spend no more than 25% of their income on housing. The Fondation Les Petits Rois will also receive support to hire psychosocial professionals to provide supervision.

"The Government of Canada is proud to support this innovative housing solution. The Fondation Les Petits Rois' Smart Home provides a safe and comfortable place for its residents to live, learn, and be part of the community. This success is a result of our collaboration and we commit to creating more innovative housing both here in Montréal and across the country."

– Rachel Bendayan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for Outremont.

"Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. We're quickly building affordable housing for those who need it most across the country through the Rapid Housing Initiative. The Fondation Les Petits Rois' Smart Home is a unique housing alternative, a safe place to live and grow for those who need it most. There is much more to do, but we take great pride in what we accomplish along the way."

– The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities and Member of Parliament for Central Nova

"I often say: innovation is a must in housing! Today's project is a perfect example. I'm proud to inaugurate here in Montreal this home and concept, the only one of its kind in Canada. I'm certain that it will fully meet the needs of its occupants. Thanks to the financial support of our government, the affordability of this extraordinary living environment will be maintained. This is excellent news for the residents and their families."

– France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister responsible for Housing

"I share the team's pride in seeing this wonderful smart home project finally come to fruition. Everything was designed to meet the needs and expectations of the Petits Rois who will live here. Thank you to all partners who joined forces and celebrate the diversity and vitality of those who live with a disability or are on the autism spectrum. Supporting their autonomy and the realization of their full potential while respecting their ways of being and lifestyles is a goal that we all share."

– Lionel Carmant, Quebec Minister responsible for Social Services

"The Fondation Les Petits Rois' Smart Home is a concrete solution to complex issues. This exceptional project will improve the daily lives of eight young Montréalers by providing them with a connected, adapted and supervised environment. In the context of the housing crisis, the community and the various levels of government must continue to mobilize their resources to replicate this type of project throughout Montréal. I would like to thank the Fondation Les Petits Rois for this achievement, which will help young people living there build their self-esteem."

– Valérie Plante, Mayor of the City of Montréal

"Montréal is proud to support the Fondation Les Petits Rois in this unique and innovative housing project that meets the needs of this vulnerable group. It's just more proof that there is no single solution to housing issues, but rather solutions that meet the specific needs of each and every Montréaler."

– Benoit Dorais, Vice-Chair of the City of Montréal Executive Committee, responsible for housing, real estate strategy, property assessment and legal affairs for the City of Montréal

"Our project is a unique residential model that will help the Petits Rois develop autonomy and self-determination, sustain their achievements, and integrate into society. Thanks to technology plus adequate and responsive support, young people will be able to play active and positive roles in the community. This home will be seen at local and international levels, as a model for encouraging social integration and participation."

– Vânia Aguiar, President and Founder, Fondation Les Petits Rois

