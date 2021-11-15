The new solutions add to SLGI Asset Management's depth and breadth of investment solutions

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - SLGI Asset Management Inc. ("SLGI Asset Management") announced today the launch of two new investment solutions: Sun Life KBI Sustainable Infrastructure Private Pool (the "Pool") and Sun Life MFS U.S. Mid Cap Growth Fund (the "Fund").

Sun Life KBI Sustainable Infrastructure Private Pool

With the launch of the Pool, SLGI Asset Management solidifies its commitment to sustainable investing. The Pool, sub-advised by KBI Global Investors (North America) Ltd., is built to capture a trillion-dollar opportunity in global sustainable infrastructure, focusing primarily on water and food infrastructure and technological advances in clean, efficient, renewable sources of energy.

"At SLGI Asset Management, we're proactively seeking new ways to become more sustainable across all facets of our organization," said Oricia Smith, President, SLGI Asset Management, and Senior-Vice President, Investment Solutions, Sun Life Canada. "We believe there is an intersection of sustainable investments and investment opportunities that are financially beneficial for investors. Launching the Pool broadens our platform of investment solutions available to Clients. It also builds on our commitment to investing strategies that drive long-term sustainable outcomes while helping investors build wealth and secure their financial future."

The Pool will allow SLGI Asset Management to support investors' growing demand for sustainable investing, while offering income and inflation protection.

Sustainable investing is a key pillar of Sun Life's sustainability strategy. Sun Life believes that looking at investments through an environmental, social and governance (ESG) lens leads to superior financial results over the long term. SLGI Asset Management recently announced their participation in the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative, an international group of asset managers committed to supporting the goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 or sooner. Learn more about our commitment to sustainable investing.

Sun Life MFS U.S. Mid Cap Growth Fund

With the launch of the Fund, SLGI Asset Management is taking steps to meet increasing advisor demand for U.S. midcap stocks. The Fund is built to seek long-term capital appreciation and strong risk adjusted returns by investing in medium sized, innovative U.S. companies.

With the unique risk-return opportunity of the Fund fitting between fast-growing small businesses and mature large companies, the Fund can be used to diversify portfolios while providing strong growth opportunities.

Sub-advised by MFS Investment Management Canada Limited, the Fund leverages the global research platform of the successful Sun Life MFS U.S. Growth Fund, finding high-quality businesses to deliver long-term growth.

Both the Pool and Fund provide access to actively managed strategies that capitalize on the experience of their world-class sub-advisors.

About SLGI Asset Management Inc.

SLGI Asset Management Inc. is a subsidiary of Sun Life Financial Inc. It offers Canadians a diverse lineup of mutual funds and innovative portfolio solutions, empowering them to pursue their financial goals at every life stage. We bring together the strength of one of Canada's most trusted names in financial services, Sun Life, with some of the best asset managers from around the world to deliver a truly global investment platform. As of September 30, 2021, SLGI Asset Management Inc. manages $36.09 billion on behalf of institutional and retail investors from coast-to-coast and is a member of the Sun Life group of companies. For more information visit www.sunlifeglobalinvestments.com or connect with us on Twitter @SLGI_Canada.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of September 30, 2021, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.39 trillion. For more information please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

