SLGI Asset Management Inc. announces changes to Sun Life Schroder Global Mid Cap Fund

TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - SLGI Asset Management Inc. ("SLGI Asset Management") announced today its decision to close Series A, Series T8, Series F and Series O (the "Terminating Series") of Sun Life Schroder Global Mid Cap Fund (the "Fund"). This decision was made with the goal of streamlining offerings for retail investors. Effective today, the Terminating Series will no longer be available for purchases or switches by new or existing investors, including pre-authorized chequing plans.

The termination of the Terminating Series will be effective the close of business on October 4, 2024 and SLGI Asset Management will redeem any investors remaining in the Terminating Series as of this date.

Additional changes

Series I of the Fund will remain open for eligible purchasers. To further enhance the Fund's structure, effective October 4, 2024, the Fund's investment strategies will be changed and the current sub-advisor, Schroder Investment Management North America Inc., will be replaced with two new sub-advisors: Acadian Asset Management LLC and MFS Investment Management Canada Limited. In addition, the Fund will be renamed Sun Life Global Mid Cap Fund.

About SLGI Asset Management Inc.

SLGI Asset Management Inc. is a subsidiary of Sun Life Financial Inc. and offers Canadians a diverse lineup of mutual funds and innovative portfolio solutions, empowering them to pursue their financial goals at every life stage. SLGI Asset Management Inc. brings together the strength of one of Canada's most trusted names in financial services, Sun Life, with some of the best asset managers from around the world to deliver a truly global investment platform. As of March 31, 2024, SLGI Asset Management Inc. manages $38.3 billion on behalf of institutional and retail investors from coast-to-coast and is a member of the Sun Life group of companies. For more information visit www.sunlifeglobalinvestments.com.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance, and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Bermuda. As of March 31, 2024, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.47 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com .

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

