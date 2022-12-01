TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - SLGI Asset Management Inc. ("SLGI Asset Management") announced today changes to its Sun Life Money Market Class.

Effective December 1, 2022, SLGI Asset Management will close the Sun Life Money Market Class (the "Class") to new accounts. Any accounts that already hold Series A or Series F shares of the Class may continue to hold, purchase, or switch-in additional Series A Front End or F shares of the Class. Existing pre-authorized contributions to purchase Series A Front End or F shares of the Class may continue.

Series A deferred sales charge and low load shares as well as Series O shares of the Class continue to be fully closed and are not available for purchase or switch-in.

