Six Days and Nights of Performances for the 20th Edition of MUTEK Montréal

The Government of Canada Supports the MUTEK Montréal festival

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, announced $58,000 in support for the 20th annual edition of the MUTEK Montréal festival. The event will take place in the Quartier des Spectacles from August 20 to 25.

Thanks to this funding, provided through the Canada Arts Presentation Fund, residents of the city will have the chance to enjoy electronic music concerts and various digital arts activities.

"Every year, MUTEK is a must-see event that offers visitors an outstanding lineup of amazing audiovisual and musical performances. I am proud that our government is helping provide access to exciting new experiences. Happy 20th anniversary to MUTEK and the whole team!"

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

"With the support of the Government of Canada, MUTEK has had the pleasure of creating an extraordinary lineup that highlights the diversity and quality of local artists' work, while also hosting the most innovative projects from abroad. We invite our audiences to discover the whole range of electronic music practices through our many free activities."

—Alain Mongeau, Founder and Artistic and General Director, MUTEK

MUTEK is a non-profit organization dedicated to the dissemination, programming, production and development of emerging forms of electronic music and sound creation in the age of digital technologies and new media. The organization's main activity is the MUTEK Festival.

This year, MUTEK marks 20 years with an expanded edition! With 20 world premieres, 22 North American premieres and 23 Canadian premieres, the festival offers a remarkable number of unique and exclusive experiences to visitors, honouring its mandate to host contemporary artistic talent and encourage new discoveries.

For this edition, the Forum professionnel IMG will be held during the first three days of the festival. Visitors will also have exclusive access to an exhibition of audiovisual installations and virtual reality works, "Imagining Our Digital Futures," across three locations in the heart of the Quartier des Spectacles, as well as to the original installation ISM Hexadome, visiting from Berlin. MUTEK continues to offer free outdoor music events and its Digi Lab mediation component, accessible to all.

The Canada Arts Presentation Fund provides financial assistance to organizations that professionally present arts festivals or performing arts series (arts presenters) and organizations that offer support to arts presenters.

