Signing ceremony between Government of Canada and Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada

OTTAWA, ON, June 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada president, Nancy Etok, and Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, Randy Boissonnault issued the following statement to celebrate the signing of the extension of the Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) - Pauktuutit Engagement Protocol Agreement (EPA).

Today, Pauktuutit and ESDC mark our renewed commitment to working toward shared goals and improving the well-being and safety of Inuit women, children, and gender-diverse Inuit, in our communities.

Pauktuutit and ESDC are dedicated to this continued partnership to advance the aspirations and uphold the inherent rights of Inuit women. In July 2019, the initial work between Pauktuutit and ESDC culminated in the signing of the original EPA. We are pleased to note that this was the first formal agreement between a federal department and Inuit women.

The re-signing today extends the EPA until March 2029 and provides space for Pauktuutit to continue its engagement work with Inuit women and gender-diverse people to directly inform federal strategies.

Through this firm funding commitment and ongoing dialogue between ESDC and Pauktuutit, we look forward to strengthening collaboration by applying an Inuit-specific Gender-Based (GBA+) lens in the development, implementation, and evaluation of ESDC policies, programs, and services.

In addition, this agreement formally bolsters our mutually beneficial relationship, which is another step in advancing Reconciliation and gender equality for Inuit women, girls, and gender-diverse Inuit wherever they live in Canada.

"We thank Minister Boissonnault, ESDC, and the Government of Canada for this firm funding commitment and the renewed assurance of ongoing dialogue between ESDC and Pauktuutit. We look forward to strengthening collaboration by applying an Inuit-specific Gender-Based Analysis (GBA+) framework in the development, implementation, and evaluation of ESDC policies, programs, and services."

Nancy Etok

President, Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada

"Our Government is dedicated in working with Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada and today's signing ceremony is just one demonstration of the respect and admiration we bare. This Engagement Protocol Agreement identifies our shared priorities and provides a path to collaborative engagement by delivering better social, economic and political outcomes for Inuit woman, children and families."

Randy Boissonnault

Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages

