Significant support for three growing businesses in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region

The Government of Canada awards nearly $600,000 to Usinage F.R., Tourbière Ouellet & fils Inc. and Laiterie Ora

RIVIÈRE-DU-LOUP, QC, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Usinage F.R., Tourbière Ouellet & fils Inc. and Laiterie Ora will be able to continue their growth by benefiting from repayable contributions totalling $595,000 from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions.

With this financial assistance, Usinage F.R. will be able to acquire specialized equipment that will enable it to optimize its productivity and production capacity. Tourbière Ouellet & fils Inc. will be able to continue its expansion thanks to the acquisition and installation of state-of-the-art robotization and automation equipment. Finally, Laiterie Ora will acquire dairy processing equipment to support its growth.

This funding was announced today by the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue, who was in Rivière-du-Loup. The funding awarded by the Government of Canada will enable the recipient companies to achieve the objectives they have set for themselves. Completion of their respective projects will result in total investments of $2,645,950 and the creation of four jobs in the region.

The Government of Canada is committed to creating close partnerships with Quebec businesses to support their efforts to innovate and increase their productivity and competitiveness, and to contribute to the economic vitality of the regions, the creation of jobs and the improvement of citizens' quality of life.

"More than ever, our government has ambition for Quebec and its regions. By investing in projects like these, we are helping our businesses and our regions reach their full potential. That is why we are pleased to support the development of these three businesses in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie−Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue

"By supporting investment in productivity enhancement, business creation, product development and the pursuit of new markets, the Government of Canada is standing by its commitment to foster growth, innovation and exports. I applaud these three inspiring businesses for their noteworthy expertise."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

Today's announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for the Innovation, Science and Economic Development portfolio, which is made up of 17 federal departments and agencies, including CED and five other regional development agencies.

The funding was awarded under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation (REGI) program. To find out more and CED and its priorities, see the 2019–2020 Departmental Plan or visit www.dec-ced.gc.ca.

The Regional Economic Growth through Innovation (REGI) program targets entrepreneurs who leverage innovation to grow their businesses and make them more competitive, and regional economic stakeholders who help create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and inclusive growth in all regions.

For more details about the projects, please see the attached backgrounder.

Backgrounder

Proponent Contribution – Investments – Project Description Usinage F.R. (9084-3871 Québec Inc.) Repayable contribution of $300,000 out of a total investment of $842,000 Founded in 1999, Usinage F.R. is a business that manufactures, modifies and assembles equipment parts. It specializes in the mass production of moderately complex parts. The project aims to improve the factory's productivity and increase its production capacity. CED's contribution covers the digitization of work stations in the factory, as well as the acquisition and installation of a high-precision digitally controlled machining lathe and a ventilation and air conditioning system. The project will create two jobs. Tourbière Ouellet et fils Inc. Repayable contribution of $220,000 out of a total investment of $1,226, 200 Founded in 1963, Tourbière Ouellet et fils Inc. is a family business that works primarily in manufacturing, packaging and distributing animal bedding that is free of chemical contaminants for use on farms, equestrian centres and mills, among other things. The project aims to improve the business's production capacity and productivity through the addition of robotic and automated equipment, such as a bagging robot with auxiliary equipment. Laiterie Ora (9321-1530 Québec Inc.) Repayable contribution of $75,000 out of a total investment of $577,750 Incorporated in 2015 and owned and managed by a young entrepreneur, Laiterie Ora is a start-up in the field of dairy processing. The project aims to ensure the growth of this SME through the acquisition of dairy processing equipment. DEC's contribution will cover the purchase and installation of production equipment, particularly a pasteurization system and a semi-automated bottling machine. The project will lead to the creation of two jobs. Summary Number of projects: 3

Number of jobs created: 4

CED's contributions: $595,000

Total investments generated by these projects: $2,645,950

