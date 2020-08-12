Shoppers Drug Mart™ Company pilots first managed medical clinic in Toronto

Located at Lawrence Ave. and Dufferin St., this new clinic is the first of three expected to open over the next year in the Greater Toronto Area. Hosting a suite of family medicine services, the clinic aims to make healthcare more accessible for patients with extended operating hours and increased technology, such as online appointment booking and virtual care options through Medeo ® solutions and electronic health records via the Accuro EMR® platform.

"We know Canadians want and need more from their primary care. The world changed quickly and dramatically this year, highlighting the need for more accessible healthcare options for patients – whether that means extended hours and more convenient locations for in-person services, or virtual care services for all patients including those who don't currently have access to a family physician," says Jeff Leger, President, Shoppers Drug Mart. "The Health Clinic by Shoppers combines convenience and technology in a way that is increasingly relevant to Canadians looking for health and wellness support."

As Shoppers Drug Mart expands its range of healthcare services, the company assembled a team of individuals with extensive experience in health clinic operations and management, and established a Physician Advisory Board to support the design and implementation of the new health clinic model.

"The COVID 19 pandemic has had a substantial impact on both the way Canadians access health care and on how physicians deliver primary care to their patients," says Dr. Barry McLellan of the Health Clinic by Shoppers Physician Advisory Board. "Through an enhanced experience of consistent quality of care, convenient hours, technology-enabled and virtual care services all delivered in a modern clinic space, the Health Clinic by Shoppers is uniquely positioned to provide high-quality, patient-centered healthcare to Canadians."

About Shoppers Drug Mart Inc.

Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. is one of the most recognized and trusted names in Canadian retailing. The company is the licensor of full-service retail drug stores operating under the name Shoppers Drug Mart (Pharmaprix in Québec). With almost 1,300 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® stores operating in prime locations in each province and two territories, the company is one of the most convenient retailers in Canada. The company also licenses or owns 47 medical clinic pharmacies operating under the name Shoppers Simply Pharmacy® (Pharmaprix Simplement Santé® in Québec), and provides cosmetic dermatology services at two standalone The Beauty Clinic by Shoppers™ locations. As well, the company owns and operates 43 corporate Wellwise by Shoppers Drug Mart™ stores and an ecommerce site Wellwise.ca, making it the largest Canadian retailer of home health care products and services. In addition to its retail store network, the company owns the Medical Cannabis by Shoppers online platform for the sale of medical cannabis, Shoppers Drug Mart Specialty Health Network Inc., a provider of specialty drug distribution, pharmacy and comprehensive patient support services, and MediSystem Inc., a provider of pharmaceutical products and services to long-term care facilities. Shoppers Drug Mart is an independent operating division of Loblaw Companies Limited.

®/™ 911979 Alberta Ltd., used under license. Medeo® and Accuro® are trademarks of QHR Technologies Inc., used under license.

© 2020 Shoppers Drug Mart Inc.

SOURCE Shoppers Drug Mart

For further information: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.loblaw.ca/

