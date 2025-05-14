MICHAEL J. FOX VOICES REAL CANADIAN SUPERSTORE'S ODE TO CANADIAN UNITY AND STRENGTH

BRAMPTON, ON, May 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Real Canadian Superstore is proud to launch a new national campaign celebrating the resilience and pride of Canadians. Featuring a powerful brand spot voiced by iconic Canadian actor Michael J. Fox, Real Canadian Superstore highlights the importance of unity and standing together.

The commercial showcases the Canadian flag flying proudly above a Real Canadian Superstore, symbolizing the brand's deep commitment to its Canadian heritage and values. Fox's narration emphasizes the strength and spirit of Canadians, reminding viewers that collective action is key to overcoming adversity.

"Real Canadian Superstore is a proudly Canadian brand, and we wanted to create a message that resonates with the values we share with our customers," says Shelley Tangney, VP of Marketing at Real Canadian Superstore. "Michael J. Fox embodies the Canadian spirit of resilience, and we are honoured to have him lend his voice to this message."

The campaign also includes a second commercial that shines a spotlight on the dedicated Real Canadian Superstore colleagues working in communities across the country, to the musical backdrop of iconic Canadian band Rush's track The Spirit of the Radio. These Real Canadian Superstore individuals are the backbone of the stores, ensuring that Canadians have access to essential products and services, including thousands of local products on store shelves.

"Real Canadian Superstore is a proudly Canadian brand that's doing a lot to help Canadians unite during a trying time. This spot is about standing together and celebrating Canadian pride," says Bryan Collins, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer at ONE23WEST, who collaborated with Real Canadian Superstore on the campaign. "There are few people who embody Canadian resilience more than Michael J. Fox."

To further demonstrate its commitment to Canadian values, Real Canadian Superstore is making a $100,000 donation to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF) to support its important work in Parkinson's research. Since its founding in 2000, MJFF has funded more than $2.5 billion in global research, including in Canada, fundamentally altering the trajectory of progress toward a cure.

About Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, and the nation's largest retailer. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,500 corporate franchised and Associate-owned locations, Loblaw, its franchisees, and Associate-owners employ more than 220,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers.

Loblaw's purpose – Live Life Well® – puts first the needs and well-being of Canadians who make one billion transactions annually in the company's stores. Loblaw is positioned to meet and exceed those needs in many ways: convenient locations; more than 1,100 grocery stores that span the value spectrum from discount to specialty; full-service pharmacies at nearly 1,400 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® locations and close to 500 Loblaw locations; PC Financial® services; affordable Joe Fresh® fashion and family apparel; and four of Canada's top-consumer brands in Life Brand®, Farmer's Market™, no name® and President's Choice®.

Videos: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=omRMMJ6eOnM , https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eObDSWSiAXc

