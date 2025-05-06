News provided byLoblaw Companies Limited
May 06, 2025, 21:19 ET
BRAMPTON, ON, May 6, 2025 /CNW/ - (TSX: L) – Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) announced today that all of the nominee directors listed in the management proxy circular dated March 25, 2025, were elected as directors of Loblaw. The vote was conducted at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders, held at The Royal Conservatory, TELUS Centre for Performance and Learning, Koerner Hall, 273 Bloor Street West, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and online through a web-based platform, on May 6, 2025. The results of the vote are set out below:
|
Name of Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
Scott B. Bonham
|
262,780,330
|
99.79 %
|
565,228
|
0.21 %
|
Shelley G. Broader
|
262,972,195
|
99.86 %
|
373,363
|
0.14 %
|
Christie J.B. Clark
|
258,679,516
|
98.23 %
|
4,666,042
|
1.77 %
|
Daniel Debow
|
262,776,070
|
99.78 %
|
569,488
|
0.22 %
|
William A. Downe
|
255,951,630
|
97.19 %
|
7,393,928
|
2.81 %
|
Janice Fukakusa
|
260,832,245
|
99.05 %
|
2,513,313
|
0.95 %
|
M. Marianne Harris
|
262,716,514
|
99.76 %
|
628,744
|
0.24 %
|
Kevin Holt
|
262,964,926
|
99.86 %
|
380,632
|
0.14 %
|
Claudia Kotchka
|
262,787,703
|
99.79 %
|
557,855
|
0.21 %
|
Rima Qureshi
|
263,015,254
|
99.87 %
|
330,304
|
0.13 %
|
Sarah Raiss
|
262,642,206
|
99.73 %
|
703,352
|
0.27 %
|
Galen G. Weston
|
257,193,575
|
97.66 %
|
6,151,980
|
2.34 %
|
Cornell Wright
|
262,013,211
|
99.49 %
|
1,332,347
|
0.51 %
About Loblaw Companies Limited
Loblaw is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, and the nation's largest retailer. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,500 corporate franchised and Associate-owned locations, Loblaw, its franchisees and Associate-owners employ more than 220,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers.
Loblaw's purpose – Live Life Well® – puts first the needs and well-being of Canadians who make one billion transactions annually in the company's stores. Loblaw is positioned to meet and exceed those needs in many ways: convenient locations; more than 1,100 grocery stores that span the value spectrum from discount to specialty; full-service pharmacies at nearly 1,400 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® locations and in close to 500 grocery stores; PC Financial® services; Joe Fresh® fashion and family apparel; and four of Canada's top-consumer brands in Life Brand®, Farmer's Market™, no name® and President's Choice®. For more information, visit Loblaw's website at www.loblaw.ca and Loblaw's issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
SOURCE Loblaw Companies Limited
For more information contact: Roy MacDonald, Vice President, Investor Relations, (905) 861-2243, [email protected]
