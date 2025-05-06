Loblaw Companies Limited Announces Election of Directors Français

BRAMPTON, ON, May 6, 2025 /CNW/ - (TSX: L) – Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) announced today that all of the nominee directors listed in the management proxy circular dated March 25, 2025, were elected as directors of Loblaw. The vote was conducted at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders, held at The Royal Conservatory, TELUS Centre for Performance and Learning, Koerner Hall, 273 Bloor Street West, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and online through a web-based platform, on May 6, 2025. The results of the vote are set out below:

Name of Nominee

Votes For

Votes Against

Scott B. Bonham

262,780,330

99.79 %

565,228

0.21 %

Shelley G. Broader

262,972,195

99.86 %

373,363

0.14 %

Christie J.B. Clark

258,679,516

98.23 %

4,666,042

1.77 %

Daniel Debow

262,776,070

99.78 %

569,488

0.22 %

William A. Downe

255,951,630

97.19 %

7,393,928

2.81 %

Janice Fukakusa

260,832,245

99.05 %

2,513,313

0.95 %

M. Marianne Harris

262,716,514

99.76 %

628,744

0.24 %

Kevin Holt

262,964,926

99.86 %

380,632

0.14 %

Claudia Kotchka

262,787,703

99.79 %

557,855

0.21 %

Rima Qureshi

263,015,254

99.87 %

330,304

0.13 %

Sarah Raiss

262,642,206

99.73 %

703,352

0.27 %

Galen G. Weston

257,193,575

97.66 %

6,151,980

2.34 %

Cornell Wright

262,013,211

99.49 %

1,332,347

0.51 %

About Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, and the nation's largest retailer. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,500 corporate franchised and Associate-owned locations, Loblaw, its franchisees and Associate-owners employ more than 220,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers.

Loblaw's purpose – Live Life Well® – puts first the needs and well-being of Canadians who make one billion transactions annually in the company's stores. Loblaw is positioned to meet and exceed those needs in many ways: convenient locations; more than 1,100 grocery stores that span the value spectrum from discount to specialty; full-service pharmacies at nearly 1,400 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® locations and in close to 500 grocery stores; PC Financial® services; Joe Fresh® fashion and family apparel; and four of Canada's top-consumer brands in Life Brand®, Farmer's Market™, no name® and President's Choice®. For more information, visit Loblaw's website at www.loblaw.ca and Loblaw's issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

For more information contact: Roy MacDonald, Vice President, Investor Relations, (905) 861-2243, [email protected]

