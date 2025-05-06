BRAMPTON, ON, May 6, 2025 /CNW/ - (TSX: L) – Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) announced today that all of the nominee directors listed in the management proxy circular dated March 25, 2025, were elected as directors of Loblaw. The vote was conducted at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders, held at The Royal Conservatory, TELUS Centre for Performance and Learning, Koerner Hall, 273 Bloor Street West, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and online through a web-based platform, on May 6, 2025. The results of the vote are set out below:

Name of Nominee Votes For Votes Against Scott B. Bonham 262,780,330 99.79 % 565,228 0.21 % Shelley G. Broader 262,972,195 99.86 % 373,363 0.14 % Christie J.B. Clark 258,679,516 98.23 % 4,666,042 1.77 % Daniel Debow 262,776,070 99.78 % 569,488 0.22 % William A. Downe 255,951,630 97.19 % 7,393,928 2.81 % Janice Fukakusa 260,832,245 99.05 % 2,513,313 0.95 % M. Marianne Harris 262,716,514 99.76 % 628,744 0.24 % Kevin Holt 262,964,926 99.86 % 380,632 0.14 % Claudia Kotchka 262,787,703 99.79 % 557,855 0.21 % Rima Qureshi 263,015,254 99.87 % 330,304 0.13 % Sarah Raiss 262,642,206 99.73 % 703,352 0.27 % Galen G. Weston 257,193,575 97.66 % 6,151,980 2.34 % Cornell Wright 262,013,211 99.49 % 1,332,347 0.51 %

About Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, and the nation's largest retailer. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,500 corporate franchised and Associate-owned locations, Loblaw, its franchisees and Associate-owners employ more than 220,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers.

Loblaw's purpose – Live Life Well® – puts first the needs and well-being of Canadians who make one billion transactions annually in the company's stores. Loblaw is positioned to meet and exceed those needs in many ways: convenient locations; more than 1,100 grocery stores that span the value spectrum from discount to specialty; full-service pharmacies at nearly 1,400 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® locations and in close to 500 grocery stores; PC Financial® services; Joe Fresh® fashion and family apparel; and four of Canada's top-consumer brands in Life Brand®, Farmer's Market™, no name® and President's Choice®. For more information, visit Loblaw's website at www.loblaw.ca and Loblaw's issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE Loblaw Companies Limited

For more information contact: Roy MacDonald, Vice President, Investor Relations, (905) 861-2243, [email protected]