Prices Dropped, Savings Locked: Shoppers Drug Mart lowers prices on hundreds of everyday essentials

Canada's leading pharmacy retailer giving customers more ways to save

BRAMPTON, ON, Nov. 18, 2024 /CNW/ -Shoppers Drug Mart has lowered the price of hundreds of items - from well-known national brand names to Shoppers' much-loved private label products, customers can stock up and save big. Canadians visiting any of the 1,300 Shoppers Drug Mart locations across the country can now find even more bang for their buck – in some cases saving more than 20 per cent on 400+ everyday essentials.

"We're constantly seeking new ways to deliver exceptional value to our customers," said Pat Dean, Senior Vice President of Front Store & Category Management at Shoppers Drug Mart. "From the highly popular 'Hit of the Month' program to PC Optimum bonus point events, we're committed to helping Canadians save on the products they love most. By lowering the price on hundreds of everyday essentials, we're making sure customers can continue to enjoy great savings when shopping their favourite Shoppers Drug Mart location."

Products with lowered prices include a wide range of household must-haves – including snacks, vitamins, shampoo and so much more! Visit your nearest Shoppers Drug Mart location to save and check out the full assortment of everyday essentials with lowered prices.

About Shoppers Drug Mart Inc.

Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. is one of the most recognized and trusted names in Canadian retailing. The company is the licensor of full-service retail drug stores operating under the name Shoppers Drug Mart® (Pharmaprix® in Québec). With almost 1,350 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® stores operating in prime locations in each province and two territories, the company is one of the most convenient retailers in Canada. The company also licenses or owns 47 medical clinic pharmacies operating under the name Shoppers Simply Pharmacy® (Pharmaprix Simplement Santé® in Québec). As well, the company owns and operates 43 corporate Wellwise by Shoppers Drug Mart™ stores and an ecommerce site Wellwise.ca, making it the largest Canadian retailer of home health care products and services. In addition to its retail store network, the company owns Shoppers Drug Mart Specialty Health Network Inc., a provider of specialty drug distribution, pharmacy and comprehensive patient support services, MediSystem Inc., a provider of pharmaceutical products and services to long-term care facilities and Lifemark Health Group, Canada's leading provider of outpatient physiotherapy, massage therapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, mental health, and other ancillary rehabilitation services. Shoppers Drug Mart is an independent operating division of Loblaw Companies Limited.

SOURCE Shoppers Drug Mart

For media inquiries: [email protected]