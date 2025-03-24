Iconic Canadian Brand Quo Beauty® Celebrates 25 Years of Creativity and Self-Expression

BRAMPTON, ON, March 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Quo Beauty®, the beloved & multi-award-winning Canadian beauty brand owned by Shoppers Drug Mart, is celebrating a milestone birthday. For 25 years, Quo Beauty has been a beauty lover's trusted BFF, bringing Canadians the hottest trends and must-have products at exceptional value.

"25 years ago, Quo Beauty set out to make high-quality, cruelty-free beauty accessible to Canadians. Today, we're proud to say we've stayed true to that mission while constantly innovating and pushing boundaries," says Pat Dean, SVP, Front Store & Category Management. "We believe everyone deserves to feel confident and beautiful, and we're committed to creating a more sustainable and inclusive future for the beauty industry."

Since 2000, Quo Beauty has been empowering Canadians with the best in beauty. What started as a cosmetic brand has now expanded across 12 categories including colour cosmetics, hair accessories and hot tools.

Relentlessly innovating to bring Canadians the latest beauty breakthroughs, this year Quo Beauty was the first brand in Canada to launch an "Unbreakable Collection" in hair accessories. The collection features hair elastics that can withstand up to 50lbs of force, claw clips that can withstand accidental dropping, stepping on during normal everyday use and combs that are bendable up to 90 degrees.

"It's an honour to wish Quo Beauty a very happy 25th Birthday! To me, the brand has always been pure joy in a beauty line," says Moriah Yi Shoppers Drug Mart Beauty Pro, "There's such vibrancy and an effortless playfulness to Quo Beauty that makes experimenting with makeup exciting, accessible and inclusive for all. My Quo Beauty makeup kit must-have is the pH-adjusting lip oil – its infused with nourishing oils and pH-adjusting pigments that create a customized shade while delivering a shiny, glossy finish."

Quo Beauty's three core pillars – sustainability, innovation, and diversity & inclusion – are woven into the fabric of the brand. Quo Beauty is dedicated to creating products that are not only good for its customers but also good for the planet. Last year, the brand announced a recycling program in partnership with the international leader in innovative sustainability solutions, TerraCycle®. Additionally, as of January 1, 2025, Quo Beauty has achieved its goal of ensuring that almost 100%1 of the plastic packaging used in its products is recyclable or reusable 2.

Canadians can find Quo Beauty products exclusively at Shoppers Drug Mart ®, Pharmaprix ®, select Loblaw-owned grocery stores and online.

1 Excludes a portion of SKUs (or a component of the packaging) which were approved as exemptions by Executive Management, namely products governed by Health Canada, safety seals, and products where the packaging is considered a functional part of the product itself. 2 Due to the complexity and variability of the capabilities of the municipal recycling systems across Canada, we define "recyclable or reusable" as being compliant with the Consumer Goods Forum's Golden Design Rules ("GDRs") with a focus on material conversions and the removal of problematic elements where we can drive change. As such, our compliance to the rules excludes: (a) for a subset of products, GDR 3 "headspace reduction"; (b) GDR 8 to "reduce virgin plastic in business-to-business packaging", which is not the scope of this control brand and in-store packaging project; and (c) GDR 9 "on pack recycling", which we do not endorse as it the outcome of downstream stakeholders upgrading the capability of current municipal recycling systems.

