Shoppers Drug Mart Opens First of Seven Pharmacy Care Clinics in Surrey, British Columbia

New clinics will increase access to healthcare in Canada's fastest growing city

TORONTO, March 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Shoppers Drug Mart announced today the grand opening of the first pharmacy care clinic in Surrey, British Columbia – with six more to come by the end of the year. At a time of rapid growth in the region, the clinics will provide the community with more ways to access primary care services.

Thoughtfully designed to improve the overall patient experience, the clinics offer unique features such as child-friendly exam rooms, accessible waiting areas, and an onsite "care concierge" dedicated to providing personalized support and ensuring a smooth visit for every patient. These clinics will provide patients access to a range of pharmacy healthcare services, including the assessment and treatment of injuries and common conditions such as urinary tract infections and pink eye - free of charge with a valid British Columbia health card.

Pharmacists are able to relieve pressure on frontline healthcare services and service providers by managing basic primary care conditions within their scope and triaging more serious cases to higher levels of care when needed.

"As highly trained medical professionals, pharmacists are uniquely positioned to step up and meet some of the challenges facing public health systems across the country," said Jeff Leger, President of Shoppers Drug Mart. "Shoppers Drug Mart is proud to invest in healthcare infrastructure and open seven Pharmacy Care Clinics to serve the growing needs of Surrey residents because we know that an investment in improving access to care is an investment in healthier communities."

"Today's opening of the first pharmacy care clinic by Shoppers Drug Mart in Surrey marks an important milestone for our community," said Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke. "I want to thank Shoppers Drug Mart for this important investment in our community, and I look forward to the positive impact these clinics will have on our residents. As we continue to grow and become the first city to reach one million people in British Columbia, health care needs are a priority."

"The opening of Surrey's first pharmacy care clinic is a pivotal moment in our community's healthcare journey," said Jessie Sunner, MLA for Surrey-Newton. "This clinic will provide essential services and increase access to care, making healthcare more accessible and convenient for our community. It's always great to see Surrey take steps forward in innovative healthcare solutions."

For more information on available services or to book an appointment, visit the 'Pharmacy Services in B.C.' website or visit the store. Hours of operation are 8:00 am to 10:00 pm, Monday to Sunday.

About Shoppers Drug Mart Inc.

Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. is one of the most recognized and trusted names in Canadian retailing. The company is the licensor of full-service retail drug stores operating under the name Shoppers Drug Mart® (Pharmaprix® in Québec). With more than 1,350 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® stores operating in prime locations in each province and two territories, the company is one of the most convenient retailers in Canada. The company also licenses or owns more than 150 medical clinic pharmacies operating under the name Shoppers Simply Pharmacy® (Pharmaprix Simplement Santé® in Québec). In addition to its retail store network, the company owns Shoppers Drug Mart Specialty Health Network Inc., a provider of specialty drug distribution, pharmacy and comprehensive patient support services, MediSystem Inc., a provider of pharmaceutical products and services to long-term care facilities and Lifemark Health Group, Canada's leading provider of outpatient physiotherapy, massage therapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, mental health, and other ancillary rehabilitation services. Shoppers Drug Mart® is an independent operating division of Loblaw Companies Limited.

SOURCE Shoppers Drug Mart

For media inquiries, contact: [email protected]