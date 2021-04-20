Shoppers Drug Mart opens 24-hour COVID-19 vaccination sites in Ontario

20 locations in provincial 'hot spots' will provide appointment-based and walk-in vaccinations

TORONTO, April 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Shoppers Drug Mart announced today that 20 stores will provide 24-hour COVID vaccinations, starting as early as April 21. The initial roll-out of stores will primarily focus on hot spots in the Greater Toronto Area, including north Toronto, Peel and Scarborough. Residents aged 40 and older can book appointments online (https://covid-19.shoppersdrugmart.ca) or by phone. These locations will also accept walk-ins wherever possible.

"As Ontario continues to battle the third wave of COVID-19, our stores and pharmacy teams are stepping up to support our patients and communities," said Jeff Leger, President, Shoppers Drug Mart. "With the Ontario government's recent announcement making more Ontarians eligible for vaccines, we believe 24-hour sites, particularly focused on the communities hardest hit in this wave, will help protect more people, quickly."

The following Shoppers Drug Mart locations will operate 24-hours (supply allowing), providing the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine to patients born in 1981 or earlier:

1 KENNEDY ROAD SOUTH BRAMPTON, ON 1500 WOODBINE AVE TORONTO, ON 2501 THIRD LINE, BUILDING B OAKVILLE, ON 5230 DUNDAS ST. W. ETOBICOKE, ON 1500 AVENUE RD TORONTO, ON 4000 HWY #7 WOODBRIDGE, ON 2345 YONGE STREET TORONTO, ON 25 GREAT LAKES DR BRAMPTON, ON 123 REXDALE BLVD ETOBICOKE, ON 2470 HURONTARIO STREET MISSISSAUGA, ON 770 LAWRENCE AVENUE WEST TORONTO, ON 1235 MCCOWAN ROAD SCARBOROUGH, ON 10661 CHINGUACOUSY, BLDG. C,

FLECTCHERS MEADOW BRAMPTON, ON 160 MAIN STREET SOUTH BRAMPTON, ON 49 MOUNTAINASH RD BRAMPTON, ON 2330 KENNEDY ROAD SCARBOROUGH, ON 2901 SHEPPARD AVE EAST SCARBOROUGH, ON 255 MORNINGSIDE AVENUE SCARBOROUGH, ON 3975 JANE ST NORTH YORK, ON 34A AVONDALE BLVD BRAMPTON, ON

