Service Canada prepared to meet Canadians' needs in the event of a Canada Post labour disruption

GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada understands how important it is for Canadians to continue to receive the benefits and services they need in the event of a Canada Post labour disruption. That's why we are encouraging all Canadians to set up a My Service Canada Account (MSCA) and sign up for direct deposit if they have not done so already. Signing up for direct deposit will ensure the timely delivery of benefits, as the delivery of physical cheques by mail may be impacted in the event of a Canada Post labour disruption. Through MSCA, clients can access many services for the benefits they receive from home.

Direct deposit is already a trusted option for most Service Canada clients, with more than 96% of all Employment Insurance (EI), Canada Pension Plan (CPP), Old Age Security (OAS) and Canada Student Financial Assistance Program clients choosing to receive their benefits through direct deposit.

In the event of a labour disruption, Canada Post has agreed to continue to deliver cheques once a month to Canadians for socio-economic programs, which include the CPP, the CPP disability benefit, OAS, the Canada Child Benefit and the Canadian Benefit for Parents of Young Victims of Crime.

Service Canada has taken a number of steps to support those who rely on mail when accessing benefits or services, specifically:

For public pensions, which include the CPP , the CPP disability benefit and OAS , Canada Post would continue to deliver paper cheques once a month. November cheques would be released for early delivery to mitigate potential delays that any mail disruption could cause.

, the benefit and , Canada Post would continue to deliver paper cheques once a month. November cheques would be released for early delivery to mitigate potential delays that any mail disruption could cause. Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP) clients can view their determination letters through their My Service Canada Account. If it has been more than 20 business days since their application, CDCP applicants could call Sun Life or Service Canada's CDCP call centre to receive their member ID, start date of coverage and coverage level.

clients can view their determination letters through their My Service Canada Account. If it has been more than 20 business days since their application, CDCP applicants could call Sun Life or Service CDCP call centre to receive their member ID, start date of coverage and coverage level. For passport clients who have chosen the 10-day pick-up service, passports will continue to be available for pick-up at Passport Offices and certain Service Canada Centres as usual. Those who have applied for a new passport and chose to get it by mail should expect delays. If a client has already submitted an application and is now in urgent need of a passport, they should contact the Passport Program at 1-800-567-6868 or visit a Service Canada Centre to request to have their passport application transferred to one of the 60 passport offices offering pick-up service.

clients who have chosen the 10-day pick-up service, passports will continue to be available for pick-up at Passport Offices and certain Service Canada Centres as usual. Those who have applied for a new passport and chose to get it by mail should expect delays. If a client has already submitted an application and is now in urgent need of a passport, they should contact the Passport Program at 1-800-567-6868 or visit a Service Canada Centre to request to have their passport application transferred to one of the 60 passport offices offering pick-up service. Social Insurance Number (SIN) applicants can apply for their SIN through the eSIN online application or in person at a Service Canada Centre. They can also view their SIN through MSCA.

applicants can apply for their SIN through the eSIN online application or in person at a Service Canada Centre. They can also view their SIN through MSCA. Clients who receive their EI cheques by mail are encouraged to sign up for direct deposit, if possible. Once signed up, clients will generally receive their payment in two to three days. For the remaining clients, if they contact Service Canada to indicate they are in dire need, arrangements will be made to have their cheque delivered to their homes or to a Service Canada Centre through alternative means.

cheques by mail are encouraged to sign up for direct deposit, if possible. Once signed up, clients will generally receive their payment in two to three days. For the remaining clients, if they contact Service Canada to indicate they are in dire need, arrangements will be made to have their cheque delivered to their homes or to a Service Canada Centre through alternative means. EI clients can visit MSCA to view their decision letters and use the Document Upload feature to submit information needed for their claim, such as medical certificates. During any labour dispute, Service Canada would be unable to mail access codes for new clients. Clients can obtain a new access code by calling the EI call centre or visiting a Service Canada Centre.

Service Canada staff have been equipped with updated procedures and guidance related to the impacts a Canada Post labour dispute would have on Service Canada's program delivery. They are standing by to assist clients at our in-person points of service and through our specialized call centres.

Service Canada works to continually improve the service experience for Canadians to ensure they can get the benefits and services they need no matter where or when they need them.

"Our government knows that Canadians count on receiving their benefits and accessing services smoothly, regardless of any disruptions. With the online service delivery infrastructure we've built, Canadians have more options to access these benefits and services quickly and reliably online. We are dedicated to ensuring every client can get what they need, whether it's through direct deposit, online support, or our in-person centres. Our government is here to support you every step of the way, making sure there are no delays or added stress."

– Minister of Citizens' Services, Terry Beech

96.6% of EI clients, 97% of CPP clients, 97.9% of OAS clients and 97.9% of Canada Student Financial Assistance Program clients are registered for direct deposit.

Clients can use My Service Canada Account to access and manage a wide range of government services and benefits delivered by Service Canada.

1-800-O-Canada remains available for Canadians who are looking for help, including directing clients to resourced to help set up Direct Deposit.

CDCP applicants are encouraged to refer to the online CDCP Status Checker or call 1-833-537-4342 to confirm the status of their application.

Passport applicants can check the status of their application in just a few clicks. To use the online Passport Application Status Checker, clients must enter the same email address they put on their passport application form.

Those in need of a SIN can apply for their SIN in person or online.

