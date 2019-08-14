SERDEX International will be able to continue supporting exporting SMEs in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region

The Government of Canada awards over $640,000 in funding to support the export promotion organization

SAGUENAY, QC, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Support from the Government of Canada will allow SERDEX International, a regional export promotion organization (ORPEX) in the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region, to continue assisting businesses in the region with their exporting activities. Over the years, the organization has developed extensive expertise in the aluminum, wood, agri-food and mining sectors.

To support its operations over the next three years, the organization will receive a $641,830 non-repayable contribution from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions. The announcement was made today by Richard Hébert, MP for Lac-Saint-Jean and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion.

ORPEXes help businesses

obtain basic exporting information;

organize their activities for penetrating foreign markets;

receive a diagnosis regarding their export capacity;

find out about funding opportunities for their export projects;

get specialized training; and

develop an international business plan.

The funding will allow SERDEX International to pursue its mission, which involves promoting and supporting SMEs in the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region in their export activities by providing information, training, assistance and consultation services. Customized export services will be made available to SMEs, specifically through consulting services and assistance activities.

Quotes

"ORPEXes are an essential resource for businesses that export or have the potential to export. Their achievements contribute directly to the Government of Canada's broad international trade priorities. We are very pleased to be able to support SERDEX International which, since 1997, has been playing a structuring role for Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean SMEs wishing to position themselves in new markets. I am proud of the Government of Canada's confidence in SERDEX International and its ability to help these businesses look to the future and prosper."

Richard Hébert, MP for Lac-Saint-Jean and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion

"CED is proud to have been involved in the funding of ORPEXes since their creation in 1990. Unique to Quebec, these organizations contribute, not only to the attainment of CED's targets for the commercialization and positioning of businesses on a global scale, but also to the ambitious goal set by the Government of Canada of a 30% increase in Canadian exports by 2025. By focusing on the importance of innovation, this renewed funding will equip Quebec businesses with tools that will allow them to favourably position themselves in a highly competitive global ecosystem."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

"We are extremely pleased with this financial support, and with the confidence that CED has placed in us. This new funding agreement will allow our organization to continue helping businesses diversify their opportunities and capture new markets, as it has been doing for over 22 years now. We want to be at the forefront of initiatives aimed at enhancing the competitiveness and visibility of Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean businesses outside the region."

Marie-Jeanne Bonneau, Chair of the Board of Directors, SERDEX International

Quick facts

The ORPEXes' objectives include raising awareness among Quebec businesses about the growth potential associated with exporting and, subsequently, helping them diversify and capture export markets.

Today's announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for the Innovation, Science and Economic Development portfolio, which is made up of 17 federal departments and agencies, including CED and the other five regional development agencies.

The funding was provided under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program. To find out more about CED and its priorities, see the 2019–2020 Departmental Plan or visit www.dec-ced.gc.ca.

