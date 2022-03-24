Scotiabank, MD Financial Management Inc. and the Canadian Medical Association announce $200,000 matching contribution for Ukraine emergency response

Today's donation matches the $200,000 commitment made by the CMA Foundation and is in addition to Scotiabank's commitment of over $1 million in Ukrainian aid to support humanitarian and resettlement efforts. This contribution is made possible through a 10-year, $115 million pledge by the CMA, MD and Scotiabank to support physicians, medical learners and the communities they serve across Canada. The collaboration has committed more than $40 million to date.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of approximately 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.2 trillion (as at January 31, 2022), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

About MD Financial Management Inc.

With more than 50 years of physician-focused experience, MD Financial Management Inc. (MD) is dedicated to providing financial peace of mind to Canada's physicians and their families, so they can enjoy what matters most to them while achieving their career and life goals. MD had more than $59 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2021. MD Management Limited was the first of the MD Group of Companies to be founded, in 1969. MD Financial Management Inc. wholly owns or has a majority interest in the MD Group of Companies. It provides financial products and services, is the fund manager for the MD Family of Funds and offers investment counselling services. For a detailed list of the MD Group of Companies, visit md.ca.

About the Canadian Medical Association (CMA)

The Canadian Medical Association is the national voice of the medical profession. Our focus is on creating strong and accessible health systems, fostering well-being and diversity in medical culture, and ensuring every person in Canada has equal opportunity to be healthy. In partnership with physicians, medical learners, patients and others, we advance these goals through advocacy, knowledge sharing and granting.

SOURCE Scotiabank

